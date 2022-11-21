Time to open war against the racist putin on more then one front. Alaska needs to expand, as does every nation bordering on Rusdia. I bet China could be counted taking a chunk of Russia to get rid of racist russians.
why..why I ask...why in the world can't those people over in Russia, the U.S. and all those other knuckleheads like China..all of them why can't they just try to get along..it's such a sad world that we live in now..all about money,greed..etc. I'm so sick of it same as everyone else..
the lines were drawn and fought for years ago and many payed the price over someones greed and egos. those days are over now is the time to move forward, live peacefully and look forward for a better tomorrow if not for ourselves then for your children and future generations.
