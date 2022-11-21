ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 63

ch
4d ago

Time to open war against the racist putin on more then one front. Alaska needs to expand, as does every nation bordering on Rusdia. I bet China could be counted taking a chunk of Russia to get rid of racist russians.

Reply(4)
21
Dale Winter
4d ago

why..why I ask...why in the world can't those people over in Russia, the U.S. and all those other knuckleheads like China..all of them why can't they just try to get along..it's such a sad world that we live in now..all about money,greed..etc. I'm so sick of it same as everyone else..

Reply(3)
10
Robert De Leon
4d ago

the lines were drawn and fought for years ago and many payed the price over someones greed and egos. those days are over now is the time to move forward, live peacefully and look forward for a better tomorrow if not for ourselves then for your children and future generations.

Reply(2)
6
Related
The Hill

Russia’s next target? Why the West can’t allow Putin to seize Moldova

As the Ukraine War grinds on and Russia remains on the back foot, the Kremlin seeks to stir trouble elsewhere. Moldova once again is near the center of high geopolitics: Moscow seeks to drag the country back into its orbit and, once it completes its war in Ukraine, to absorb it into a renewed Soviet empire.
airlive.net

US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Business Insider

Putin says he hasn't decided on a 2024 presidential run, a power move that a Russia expert says is how he keeps opposition 'off balance'

Russia's Putin hasn't decided whether he'll run for president in 2024, his spokesperson said. Western officials have suggested the Ukraine war has weakened his position, London's The Times said. But keeping people guessing is standard practice for Putin, a Russia expert told Insider. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not decided...
grid.news

Ramzan Kadyrov is a top Putin foot soldier. Now he wants a nuclear strike and a ‘great jihad’ against Ukraine.

Even by the standards of Ramzan Kadyrov’s voluminous social media presence, the video he posted on Oct. 20 was bizarre and macabre. In the short clip, two of the Chechen dictator’s teenage sons, who he recently claimed to have sent to fight in Ukraine, escort three apparent Ukrainian prisoners of war, whom they present to their father as a “gift.” If what the video depicts is real, its very existence may be a war crime; the Geneva Conventions prohibit filming prisoners without their consent. It’s all the more disturbing given widespread allegations of torture of prisoners in Kadyrov’s custody.
GEORGIA STATE
The US Sun

Despot Xi orders China to prepare for WAR and warns world order is on the brink of collapse in chilling escalation

XI Jinping has ordered China to prepare for war as he warned his nation's security situation is "increasingly unstable". In a chilling escalation, the Chinese dictator declared that Beijing will "comprehensively strengthen its military training and preparation for any war". According to state broadcaster CCTV, Xi said the move was...
WASHINGTON STATE
Newsweek

Russia Preparing for 'Something Disastrous': Khrushchev Great-Granddaughter

Russians are preparing for "something disastrous" to happen as fears continue to mount over what President Vladimir Putin may do next amid his war in Ukraine, according to the great-granddaughter of former Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev. Nina Khrushcheva, a professor of international affairs at New York's The New School, told...
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy