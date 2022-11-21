Even by the standards of Ramzan Kadyrov’s voluminous social media presence, the video he posted on Oct. 20 was bizarre and macabre. In the short clip, two of the Chechen dictator’s teenage sons, who he recently claimed to have sent to fight in Ukraine, escort three apparent Ukrainian prisoners of war, whom they present to their father as a “gift.” If what the video depicts is real, its very existence may be a war crime; the Geneva Conventions prohibit filming prisoners without their consent. It’s all the more disturbing given widespread allegations of torture of prisoners in Kadyrov’s custody.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 17 DAYS AGO