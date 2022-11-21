Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
USA vs. England: 5 Takeaways from USMNT's 2nd World Cup Game
The United States men's national team played to a 0-0 draw on Friday against England in their second game at the 2022 World Cup. In a tactically fascinating, largely uneventful match, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed to a 4-4-2 formation, which gave the Americans more support on the wings and runners on the forward line.
Bleacher Report
World Cup 2022 Scores: Latest Results and Thursday's Schedule
Another day at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, another upset by an Asian side over an established power. Japan stole Wednesday's headlines by following the exact formula to beat Germany as Saudi Arabia used to down Argentina the day before. The Samurai Blue went down one goal by way of...
Bleacher Report
Germany's Stunning Upset Loss in Group Play to Japan Shocks 2022 Men's World Cup
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late in the second half to lead Japan to a shocking 2-1 upset win over Germany in the Group E opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Ilkay Gündogan put the four-time World Cup champions ahead from the penalty spot in the...
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Bleacher Report
Spain's Dominance in World Cup Opener vs. Costa Rica Applauded by Fans on Twitter
Spain might have installed itself as the new favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a dominant 7-0 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday in Qatar. The tournament has already seen Argentina and Germany lose their first games, leading many to wonder whether this could be World Cup that favors the underdogs. Spain had no time to entertain that narrative.
Bleacher Report
Brazil's Neymar to Miss 2022 World Cup Group Stage with Ankle Injury
Brazil star Neymar reportedly will miss the remainder of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage after suffering an ankle injury during a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. According to Fernando Kallas of Reuters, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed Friday that Neymar will not play Monday against Switzerland, but sources indicated Neymar will also miss next Friday's group-stage finale against Cameroon.
Bleacher Report
Cristiano Ronaldo Called The GOAT 🐐 After Historic Goal in Portugal's World Cup Win
Cristiano Ronaldo made history Thursday at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, becoming the first male player to score at five different World Cups in a 3-2 opening win for Portugal over Ghana. The 37-year-old was tripped in the box for a penalty in the 65th minute, and he...
Bleacher Report
England Fans Rip Gareth Southgate, Three Lions for Lifeless Offense in Draw vs. USA
Four days after scoring six goals in a romp over Iran to open the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England generated just three shots on target in a 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday. The Three Lions failed to generate consistent attacking pressure against an American side that surprisingly...
Video of Vladimir Putin Dropping Pen During Meeting Viewed 1 Million Times
Vladimir Putin appeared to drop his pen after a surprising announcement from his Armenian counterpart at a CSTO summit.
