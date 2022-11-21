ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

USA vs. England: 5 Takeaways from USMNT's 2nd World Cup Game

The United States men's national team played to a 0-0 draw on Friday against England in their second game at the 2022 World Cup. In a tactically fascinating, largely uneventful match, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter changed to a 4-4-2 formation, which gave the Americans more support on the wings and runners on the forward line.
World Cup 2022 Scores: Latest Results and Thursday's Schedule

Another day at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, another upset by an Asian side over an established power. Japan stole Wednesday's headlines by following the exact formula to beat Germany as Saudi Arabia used to down Argentina the day before. The Samurai Blue went down one goal by way of...
Spain's Dominance in World Cup Opener vs. Costa Rica Applauded by Fans on Twitter

Spain might have installed itself as the new favorite to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a dominant 7-0 win over Costa Rica on Wednesday in Qatar. The tournament has already seen Argentina and Germany lose their first games, leading many to wonder whether this could be World Cup that favors the underdogs. Spain had no time to entertain that narrative.
Brazil's Neymar to Miss 2022 World Cup Group Stage with Ankle Injury

Brazil star Neymar reportedly will miss the remainder of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage after suffering an ankle injury during a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. According to Fernando Kallas of Reuters, the Brazilian Football Confederation confirmed Friday that Neymar will not play Monday against Switzerland, but sources indicated Neymar will also miss next Friday's group-stage finale against Cameroon.
England Fans Rip Gareth Southgate, Three Lions for Lifeless Offense in Draw vs. USA

Four days after scoring six goals in a romp over Iran to open the 2022 FIFA World Cup, England generated just three shots on target in a 0-0 draw with the United States on Friday. The Three Lions failed to generate consistent attacking pressure against an American side that surprisingly...

