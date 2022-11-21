Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving travel in SC expected to be busier this year than before pandemic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More drivers are expected to be on South Carolina roads over this year’s Thanksgiving travel period than even before the pandemic. That’s according to AAA, which predicts nearly 90% of all Thanksgiving travelers across the US will be taking a car to their holiday destination.
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 24, 2022
DHEC urges South Carolina residents to discard some ‘faulty’ at-home COVID-19 test kits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is urging residents to discard their IHealth COVID-19 at-home test kits. DHEC says some of the kits may have faulty result cartridges because of a manufacturer error. The faulty cartridges may return inaccurate results, including an absent...
South Carolinians encouraged to do their homework before donating to charity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Each year, Americans collectively donate hundreds of billions of dollars to charity, with much of that giving during the holiday season, according to the National Philanthropic Trust. With the season of giving now underway, Secretary of State Mark Hammond is advising South Carolinians, “Give from the...
SC lawyer goes the extra mile to help those facing poverty during holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Families Helping Families was a huge success this year with close to 4000 families adopted. But for one lawyer who made a donation, helping the poor is a year-round mission. In fact, in her 30 years of fighting for marginalized and forgotten South Carolinians, attorney and...
