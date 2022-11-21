SpaceX resupply mission; targeting to launch Dragon spacecraft Tuesday afternoon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX announced that it is preparing for Falcon 9′s launch of Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The spacecraft will be delivering supplies to the International Space Station, with a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

This mission will be SpaceX’s 26th resupply launch, named CRS-26.

The launch will be at 3:54 p.m. from the Kennedy Space Center.

