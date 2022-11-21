ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SpaceX resupply mission; targeting to launch Dragon spacecraft Tuesday afternoon

By Jackie Cardentey, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX announced that it is preparing for Falcon 9′s launch of Dragon spacecraft to the International Space Station on Tuesday.

The spacecraft will be delivering supplies to the International Space Station, with a drone ship landing in the Atlantic Ocean.

This mission will be SpaceX’s 26th resupply launch, named CRS-26.

The launch will be at 3:54 p.m. from the Kennedy Space Center.

Watch Channel 9 for live coverage of the launch.

