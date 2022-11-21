Read full article on original website
Management takes center stage amid quick harvest
A warm, dry fall helped many farmers make quick work of fields, leaving them more time to apply fertilizer, seed cover crops and think through their needs for the 2023 season. Farmers in top corn-producing states like Iowa and Illinois favor fall application of anhydrous ammonia rather than risking a wet spring and any price hikes or supply disruptions.
Looking Back: Coyote trapping
The late Henry Tuma demonstrates a new way to catch a coyote while trapping in La Grange, Wyo., in 1938. At the end of the trapping line with several coyote pelts.
Business News
The application period for crop-insurance premium rebates will be open from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31. Recipients will receive a $5 per-acre rebate on their summer 2023 crop-insurance premium for acres planted with cover crops in 2022 in Wisconsin. There’s $800,000 or 160,000 acres of coverage to be awarded on...
Exports, transportation big topics for corn growers
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Transportation, trade and ethanol were big topics at the Illinois Corn Growers Association’s annual meeting in Bloomington Nov. 22. “There was good engagement and interaction with the speakers,” said Colin Watters, Illinois Corn’s director of exports and logistics at the event attended by about 75 corn producers.
