Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AUBURN stands for “Alabama Usually Beats Us Round November”
Every year since I moved to the Yellowhammer State, I live for the trash-talking leading up to the Iron Bowl. That includes me, I’ll talk a little smack. You must admit, it is the best and pretty hilarious. Currently, Alabama leads in wins in the yearly Iron Bowl matchup....
Iron Bowl Weather Forecast for the Biggest Game of the Year
The Iron Bowl is known as the biggest game of the year for Alabama and Auburn fans. The spirit of competition between the two universities has been taking place since the first encounter in 1893 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. As fans descend upon Tuscaloosa ahead of the game...
travelawaits.com
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Virginia Walmart shooting victim reportedly grew up in Alabama
An Alabama native was among the victims who were shot in the mass shooting at a Chesapeake, Virginia, Walmart store, a TV station reported. WSFA-TV reports that Sarah Walker grew up in Montgomery, Alabama, and had moved to Virginia with her family. She was working at the Walmart store in...
Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
alabamanews.net
Thanksgiving Day traffic could be the heaviest since pre pandemic
Thanksgiving Day is quickly approaching but the journey to the dinner table may take some time for those traveling to their destinations. If you’re planning to travel this holiday weekend make sure you pack your patience. Several accidents have already occurred in the river region causing delays both for those traveling to visit family and for those living in the area.
Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal
Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
West Alabama County by County Thanksgiving Day Weather Guide
It looks like we are back in action with getting close to average highs for our area in November. As we prepare for Thanksgiving Day and the holiday weekend, be sure to keep tabs on the weather especially if you are traveling throughout the Yellowhammer State. As we enjoy some...
Selma, November 24 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Selma. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 13:00:00. The Francis Marion High School basketball team will have a game with Selma High School on November 24, 2022, 14:00:00.
Gobble Gobble: Here’s How to Win a Free Turkey from Steve Harvey
We understand that the price of everything has gone up this holiday season. So, 92.9 WTUG and The Steve Harvey Morning Show have teamed up to help families in West Alabama receive a free turkey for Thanksgiving. The Annual Steve Harvey turkey giveaway with 92.9 WTUG has helped many families...
WSFA
The Shoppes at EastChase ready for Black Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the past, we’ve seen stores across the nation open in the early hours for the Black Friday rush. Shopping centers like The Shoppes at EastChase weren’t open on Thanksgiving but will be Friday. “Retailers are not opening Thanksgiving. A lot of retailers that...
WSFA
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
howafrica.com
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
Say What? Alabama Towns Named Most Unfaithful Cities in America
Sometimes I ask myself, does anyone remain faithful to their significant other anymore?. I’ve had my fair share of “he cheated on me” stories to last a lifetime. Some are pretty hilarious while some are sadly heartbreaking. The other day I talked about the most faithful cities...
Hey Alabama, Don’t Eat Turkey This Year, Cuddle With One
OK, now I have officially heard it all. And, it's only a few hours drive from Alabama. C'mon man, nothing beats a thick slice of juicy, seasoned, fried turkey. It is heavenly, when it's fried just right. Years ago, someone forced a piece of that tofu turkey (Tofurkey they call...
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
WSFA
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
92.9 WTUG
Tuscaloosa, AL
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0