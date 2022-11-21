ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

travelawaits.com

6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Mississippi man claims $50,000 Powerball ticket

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
BILOXI, MS
alabamanews.net

Thanksgiving Day traffic could be the heaviest since pre pandemic

Thanksgiving Day is quickly approaching but the journey to the dinner table may take some time for those traveling to their destinations. If you’re planning to travel this holiday weekend make sure you pack your patience. Several accidents have already occurred in the river region causing delays both for those traveling to visit family and for those living in the area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Suspended Alabama cornerback enters transfer portal

Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson, a starter in last season’s national championship game, entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Jackson announced his decision on Twitter, saying he is “going into my senior season not a graduate transfer.” Jackson was initially listed as a senior this season by Alabama before his designation was changed during the season to a junior, which is how the school also listed him last season.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

The Shoppes at EastChase ready for Black Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the past, we’ve seen stores across the nation open in the early hours for the Black Friday rush. Shopping centers like The Shoppes at EastChase weren’t open on Thanksgiving but will be Friday. “Retailers are not opening Thanksgiving. A lot of retailers that...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WSFA) - A woman who grew up in Montgomery is fighting for her life after being caught in Tuesday night’s mass shooting in Chesapeake, Virginia. The family of Sarah Walker confirmed she moved from Montgomery to Virginia in high school, along with her mother and stepfather. Her stepmother, Jean Pate Walker, said she worked at the Chesapeake Walmart. This was the store where police say a manager opened fire, killing six people and wounding multiple others.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
howafrica.com

Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi

Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
JACKSON, MS
Alabama Now

Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns

An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
MATHEWS, AL
WSFA

1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting. The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. No motive or suspect/s was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WJTV 12

Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
NATCHEZ, MS
