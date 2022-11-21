ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Mechanical Difficulties Delay Start of Tuscaloosa’s Holidays on the Plaza

The launch of Tuscaloosa's Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink has been postponed because of mechanical difficulties, the city announced Monday afternoon. A city spokesperson told local media that supply issues and other problems have made it impossible to open the ice skating rink as scheduled Monday, and now the long-running attraction is expected to return early next week.
Your West Alabama Wednesday Outlook

1) Federal prosecutors called several witnesses, including two special agents in the kidnapping trial of Derick Brown going on at the downtown Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse. The agents discussed Derick Brown’s timeline based on surveillance videos around the area where three-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken in 2019. The court then heard testimony from a fourteen-year-old who said Stallworth and Brown talked to her at an area middle school and offered her candy the day Cupcake was kidnapped. These witnesses and more all placed Brown in the vicinity.
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama

1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
Former Alabama Starting Cornerback Enters Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide enters its last week of what has been a disappointing 2022 season. The Tide hosts Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl, but cannot go to the SEC Championship and has very slim odds to make the College Football Playoffs. Many people have already begun looking to next year.
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season

Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen

As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
Understanding Various Types of Winter Weather Alerts in Alabama

Winter weather awareness week with the National Weather Service in Birmingham is all about highlighting important information for Alabamians. This helps us all to become more aware and prepared ahead of any incoming winter weather systems that could happen this season. The goal is to help you familiarize yourself with...
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa

C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
