Mississippi Man Wanted for Murder of Elderly Landlord Caught in West Alabama
A man believed to be involved in the murder of his 85-year-old landlord was captured in West Alabama Friday after a chase through Pickens and Tuscaloosa Counties. Deputy Jessica McDaniel, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office, said their agency was called Friday as a driver fleeing from police in Pickens County approached TCSO jurisdiction.
Great Tuscaloosa County Parks to Walk Off Thanksgiving Calories
The holiday season is here and that comes with lots of family, friends, fun, and food. Honestly, as I write this I can’t recall any holiday with my family that is not centered around fellowship with food. Here we are at Thanksgiving. Probably the most loaded-down food holiday ever....
Tuscaloosa Deputies Investigating Unrelated Black Friday Shooting and Stabbing
Sheriff's deputies in Tuscaloosa County are investigating two unrelated assaults that took place Friday in residential areas off Highway 69 South. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said deputies were called to a stabbing on Mimosa Garden Circle and a shooting at Branscomb Apartments Friday afternoon.
Tuscaloosa’s Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy Permanently Closes After 2 Years
Downtown Tuscaloosa's Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy has permanently closed after failing to find its footing in Temerson Square since opening months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The café created natural smoothies, juices and fruit bowls and served some of the area's best cocktails by night. The combination concept was...
Iron Bowl Weather Forecast for the Biggest Game of the Year
The Iron Bowl is known as the biggest game of the year for Alabama and Auburn fans. The spirit of competition between the two universities has been taking place since the first encounter in 1893 at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. As fans descend upon Tuscaloosa ahead of the game...
Mechanical Difficulties Delay Start of Tuscaloosa’s Holidays on the Plaza
The launch of Tuscaloosa's Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink has been postponed because of mechanical difficulties, the city announced Monday afternoon. A city spokesperson told local media that supply issues and other problems have made it impossible to open the ice skating rink as scheduled Monday, and now the long-running attraction is expected to return early next week.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there is a special event happening in Tuscaloosa. On Monday, November 21st at 5p, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to...
Bryant-Denny Stadium Serves as the Backdrop for this $3M Condo
I know it’s somewhat hard to believe that the real estate market is still sky-high. I’ve noticed that properties are staying on the market for a longer period but their price tags are still pretty hefty. The condo scene in Tuscaloosa is pretty interesting. This particular one truly...
University of Alabama Beats Auburn, Collects 566,000 Pounds During Food Drive
The University of Alabama collected more than half a million pounds of food during its annual Beat Auburn Beat Hunger campaign to benefit the West Alabama Food Bank. The UA group celebrated Friday morning at the Northport food bank when they learned the Capstone collected 565,983 pounds of food this year, beating Auburn University's group collecting 516,611 pounds.
Your West Alabama Wednesday Outlook
1) Federal prosecutors called several witnesses, including two special agents in the kidnapping trial of Derick Brown going on at the downtown Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse. The agents discussed Derick Brown’s timeline based on surveillance videos around the area where three-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney was taken in 2019. The court then heard testimony from a fourteen-year-old who said Stallworth and Brown talked to her at an area middle school and offered her candy the day Cupcake was kidnapped. These witnesses and more all placed Brown in the vicinity.
First-Ever Holiday ‘Retail Trail’ Open House Coming to Downtown Tuscaloosa Next Week
Restaurants and stores in downtown Tuscaloosa will be showcased next week during the first-ever Retail Trail open house, a new concept set to debut Monday when the Tinsel Trail returns to Government Plaza. Every year, local businesses and decorate sponsored Christmas trees for the Tinsel Trail, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One...
Three Things to Know For Your Tuesday in West Alabama
1) With jury selection complete and opening arguments finished, the prosecution is expected to begin laying out their case in the trial of Derick Brown at the Tuscaloosa Federal Courthouse this week. Brown is charged with being a co-conspirator in the kidnapping of 3-year-old Camille “Cupcake” McKinney in Birmingham in...
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Shamefully, I’m Trying This Tuscaloosa Staple For The First Time
I already know there will be dozens of people who will read this and shame me for never trying this popular Tuscaloosa restaurant. With that said, I'm prepared for it. When I first moved to Alabama in 2019, there were a few food places that were heavily recommended for me to try.
Former Alabama Starting Cornerback Enters Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide enters its last week of what has been a disappointing 2022 season. The Tide hosts Auburn in the annual Iron Bowl, but cannot go to the SEC Championship and has very slim odds to make the College Football Playoffs. Many people have already begun looking to next year.
T-Town Grinch Returns to West Alabama this Holiday Season
Last year, West Alabama was introduced to the T-Town Grinch. During the holiday season, you could witness the unique character “Grinching around” town at random times as reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread. The T-Town Grinch popped up everywhere, including the Tinsel Trail, area businesses, schools and more. Townsquare...
Alabama Authorities Need Your Help Locating Missing Teen
As the holiday season approaches, people all over Alabama plan to be in the company of their loved ones. Hopefully, Alabamians can help authorities locate this missing teen. A Facebook post made by an Alabama news outlet mentions a missing 17-year-old by the name of Amelia Johnson. The post states...
BREAKING: Demopolis Police Critically Injure Robbery Suspect in Thursday Gunfight
A robbery suspect was critically wounded by police in West Alabama Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on officers attempting to arrest him. Rex Flowers, the chief of the Demopolis Police Department, said in a post on Facebook that officers attempted to pull over a vehicle from the state of Georgia at 10:30 Thursday morning.
Understanding Various Types of Winter Weather Alerts in Alabama
Winter weather awareness week with the National Weather Service in Birmingham is all about highlighting important information for Alabamians. This helps us all to become more aware and prepared ahead of any incoming winter weather systems that could happen this season. The goal is to help you familiarize yourself with...
Fight Hunger: Thanksgiving Food Drive Plus Giveaway in Tuscaloosa
C&J Resources and Tutoring Services will be hosting a “Thanksgiving Food Drive and a Giveaway” during this season of Thanksgiving. Chante Myles-Rice, founder of C&J Resources talked about how collecting food is important to the community. She mentioned it helps relieve hunger by providing nutritious food to children and their families in convenient and familiar locations.
