Events and happenings: The Week of Nov. 26

Book Exchange to have Merry and Bright Author Celebration

Book Exchange, 2932 Canton Road in Marietta, will have the Merry and Bright Author Celebration on Dec. 3 from noon to 4 p.m.

Participating authors include longtime MDJ staffer and horror/science fiction author Damon Poirier; children's author Robin Adams and non-fiction author Terri Kozlowski from Inklings Creative Expressions; fantasy author Emily Huffman; children's author S.L. Keen; and comic book/adult graphic novel author Bobby Nash.

For more information, call 770-427-4848, email bookexchangecustomers@gmail.com or visit www.bookexchangemarietta.com .

Help shape Cobb County's future in zoning

The project website for the Unified Development Code has officially launched.

The goal of the UDC project is to produce a document that encourages and enables development and redevelopment in identified centers while preserving the unique character of the county’s rural areas. The project also aims to protect existing neighborhoods, conserve natural and historic resources, support economic development and provide an opportunity for various housing types.

There will be an public meeting on Dec. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the North Cobb Regional Library, 3535 Old Highway 41 NW in Kennesaw.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcountyudc.com/ .

Mulch spreading party at Green Meadow Preserve

Join the Friends of Green Meadows Preserve for a mulch spreading party Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at 3780 Dallas Highway in Marietta.

All necessary equipment will be provided. In case of rain, a make-up date will be announced later.

For more information, email friendsofgreenmeadows@gmail.com or visit https://greenmeadowspreserve.org/ .

Veteran to speak to Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club on Nov. 28

The Metro Marietta Kiwanis Club will have its weekly meeting on Nov. 28 at noon at Roswell Street Baptist Church, 774 Roswell Street in Marietta.

Skip Bell, a retired Army Colonel of the Vietnam War and Desert Shield, will speak about his service in the Army and Army Reserves.

For more information, email metromariettakiwanis1957@gmail.com .

Art in the Park: Candle Making

Kennesaw Parks & Recreation will have two Art in the Park - Candle Making sessions on Dec. 19 at the Ben Robertson Community Center, 2743 Watts Drive in Kennesaw.

Participants, ages 18 and up, will be able to make their own candles using high-quality wax, wicks and natural essential oils. The sessions are an hour and a half each.

Participants will have the opportunity to create two 8-ounce candles in black tins.

There will also be labels and items that participants can decorate to denote the scent of the candles and/or write a nice note if it will be given as a gift. The instructor will also have little pottery charms that can be attached to a magnet and stuck to the metal canister the candle will be placed in.

Candles will need to be left for 24 hours at the community center to harden and set completely. Cost is $25. All supplies included in the price, and no experience is necessary.

Light snacks will be available during the event.

The first session is from 5 to 6:45 p.m. Register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxMTkxNjA .

The second session is 7 to 8:45 p.m. Register at https://secure.rec1.com/GA/kennesaw-ga/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTIxMTkxNjQ .

Kennesaw has new utility billing software

Kennesaw announced that it has converted to new utility billing software.

With this conversion, all customers will now have a new account number that they will begin using immediately.

If a resident was set up on auto-pay through the Kennesaw online payment portal, they will need to create a new login and password to set up their auto-pay.

To set up an account online, use the new account number listed at the top of the bill and the last payment amount that was made on the account. Payments can also be made by phone at 866-933-3506.

Giving Tuesday: Help the Healthcare Heros at Wellstar

This holiday season, Wellstar Health System is giving back to its home state of Georgia.

In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, which is Nov. 29, residents can donate and invest in enhancing Georgia healthcare at https://www.wellstar.org/community/foundation/ways-to-give/giving-tuesday .

Whether the cause is health equity, behavorial health, innovation or workforce development, there are many ways to give at Wellstar and 100% of the donations go toward the initiative.

People are at the center of all Wellstar does which is why they are also continuing support of frontline workers through the Emergency Assistance Fund. Backed by the Wellstar Foundation, the EAF offers financial support to Wellstar team members who have experienced an unforeseen crisis.

The pandemic has caused an unprecedented need for support. This year, the Wellstar Foundation supported 422 team member requests, totaling nearly $644,000, representing a 37% increase in requests. With this increase in need, there is more work that needs to be done.

Don't put fats, oil and grease down the drain

Cobb Water System staff wants to remind residents to protect their homes this Thanksgiving by keeping fats, oils and grease out of their drains.

Over time, fats, oils and grease will block pipes and force sewage to back up into homes, streets or creeks. In Cobb, about 85% of sewer blockages are grease-related and occur in residential areas.

The community greatly benefits when one takes these small actions:

Scrape pans and plates into the trash, not the sink.Pour, wipe and scrape oil and grease from pans into a container and throw it away.Fryer grease should be cooled and then placed in a sealed container and disposed of in the trash.Use sink strainers to catch food and empty the strainer into the trash.

For more information, visit cobbstreams.org .

Calendar art winners

Congratulations to the young artists who won Cobb's WaterSmart waterArt calendar contest.

Cobb County middle school students created these works of art in a collaborative program of the Cobb County Water System and Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority. The art depicts how each student interpreted the question, “How is Water Important to Me?”

Students from 10 Cobb County middle schools submitted artwork, which was judged on creativity, relevance and artistic ability. All winning artwork is displayed in a virtual gallery that can be viewed at https://bit.ly/3USdY7k. The 12 winning entries will be featured in the 2023 WaterSmart waterArt calendar, which will be available starting Dec. 1, while supplies last, at the CCWS customer service lobby, 660 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.

Winning submissions are from: Jamie C. of Cooper Middle School; Sudiksha R., Delilah G. and Fiona H. all of Dickerson Middle School; Maddux C. of Durham Middle School; Teresa C. of East Cobb Middle School; Penelope R. and Sam D. both of Lost Mountain Middle School; Anastasia N. of Lovinggood Middle School; Ella S. of McCleskey Middle School; and Noora F. and Carlos S. both of Simpson Middle School.

Parent's night out to shop

Parents can get some adult-only time thanks to a new and festive holiday event at Ward Recreation Center.

If residents need a little alone time for shopping for the holidays, drop off the kids with on Dec. 9 or Dec. 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. and shop for all one's holiday needs.

The children will enjoy food, festive games, crafts and activities. There is a $20 fee per child. The event is for ages 6-12.

Space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/3hWgdYJ . Email tara.vroman@cobbcounty.org with questions.

Commissioner King: Be cautious in the kitchen this Thanksgiving

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King asks all Georgians to exercise caution in the kitchen this Thanksgiving, which is recognized as the peak day for home cooking fires.

“While Thanksgiving is a wonderful day to gather with friends and family, we also unfortunately see a number of cooking fires every year around this time,” said Commissioner King. “Make sure you don’t add to these statistics by following these simple fire safety tips as you prepare your family feast.”

Never deep-fry a frozen turkey. Ice turns to steam when a frozen turkey is dropped into hot oil and the rapidly expanding steam can cause the oil to boil over and catch fire.

Make sure to set a timer while one cooks.

Keep combustibles like towels and rags away from the cooking space.

If a pan catches fire, cover it with a lid and turn off the burner. Water makes a grease fire worse, so consider purchasing a fire extinguisher to keep in the kitchen year-round.

Turn pot handles inward to prevent an accident and ensure one's children and pets cannot grab them.

Wear tight-fitting sleeves when cooking so that loose clothing does not contact a burner and catch on fire. If clothing does catch fire, don’t forget the life-saving adage of “stop, drop and roll.”

Ensure that one has a working smoke alarm and change the batteries if one has not done so in six months. More information on smoke alarms can be found at https://oci.georgia.gov/press-releases/2021-11-03/commissioner-king-change-clocks-change-batteries .

Lock and unload

One of the most popular crimes in the county continues to be entering cars day and night at homes, at parks, gyms and shopping center parking lots.

When credit and debit cards are taken, the suspects immediately go to local retail stores and spend as much money as they can. When one notices that cards are missing, call and have them canceled or frozen.

Cobb Police urge residents to please remove all valuables, especially guns, from their vehicles every time they park and leave. Also, double-check that all vehicle doors are locked.

If residents observe someone breaking into vehicles, do not approach them and immediately call 911 from a safe place. Provide the 911 operator with an accurate description of the suspects, vehicles and what direction the suspect is going.

Safety while shopping

As the holidays draw near, residents will be searching for that “perfect gift at a perfect price.” And many will turn to E-Commerce sites like Next Door, Offer-Up and Facebook Market Place.

Cobb Police will help residents make in-person exchanges safely. The Cobb County Police Department has implemented “E-Commerce Zones” at all five precincts and headquarters to provide residents with a safe place to conduct E-Commerce trades and sales. The E-Commerce zones are marked with blue signs in well-lit places that are monitored by video surveillance.

The Police Precincts and Headquarters are:

Precinct One, 2380 N. Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw.Precinct Two, 4700 Austell Road, Austell.Precinct Three, 1901 Cumberland Parkway, Atlanta.Precinct Four, 4400 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta.Precinct Five, 4640 Dallas Highway, Powder Springs.Headquarters, 545 Fairground Street SE, Suite 101, Marietta.

Medicare Update at Freeman Poole Senior Center

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have a Medicare Update on Nov. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

GeorgiaCares SHIP counselors are presenting “Medicare Check-Up 2022” sessions to help Medicare beneficiaries better manage their healthcare. GeorgiaCares is the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) for Georgia providing free, unbiased and factual personal counseling to assist Medicare beneficiaries with their questions.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Turkey Trot Dance Party

North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have a Turkey Trot Dance Party on Nov. 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Pie and Punch

Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Pie and Punch on Nov. 23 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants can drop in for a piece of pie, good conversation with friends and a little music.

Free. No registration required.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Baumrind Eye Seminar

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have the Baumrind Eye Seminar on Nov. 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Take advantage of a free eye screening to identify potential optic neuropathies/glaucoma/optic neuritis and more. It is essentially instant, and participants can view the image on the screen. Presented by Baumrind Eye Center.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Standing Guard: Protect What You’ve Worked For

West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Standing Guard: Protect What You’ve Worked For on Nov. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Learn strategies designed to help guard valuable assets and protect pre- and post-retirement income. Discuss withdrawal strategies, anticipating rising costs, reviewing insurance/long term care protection and healthcare cost concerns.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8209 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .

Senior Fitness Testing Day at Freeman Poole Senior Center

Freeman Poole Senior Center, 4025 South Hurt Road in Smyrna, will have Senior Fitness Testing Day on Nov. 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Empower Recreational Therapy will be offering a senior fitness testing day. There will be a series of expert-approved fitness testing to determine one's balance, upper/lower body strength, flexibility, mobility and endurance levels. This is a great way to reveal strengths as well as potential areas in need of improvement. All ability levels are welcome. Presented by Laura Kelly.

Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-801-3400 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/senior-services .