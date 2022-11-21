Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Hoosier Hindu Interfaith JourneyJR SandadiIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit
The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
Future of proposed Family Promise of Hendricks County relocation
After three hours of public comments, the Plainfield Plan Commission disappointed many who came to the Monday night meeting.
Fox 59
What restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving
INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
WTHR
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
Two people got out of their home when it caught fire Tuesday night. One of them suffered injuries from smoke inhalation.
bloomingtonian.com
Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45
The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
bcdemocrat.com
Fine Print: Jail bookings, Nov. 13-17
(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis) 2:07 p.m. Timothy Swafford, 46, Terre Haute, failure to appear warrant. Released at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 14, posted bond. (Rice) Nov. 14. 10:17 a.m. Shaun Fifer, 44, Indianapolis, invasion of...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
'I'm just confused' Libby's grandmother says seeing Allen in court was emotional
Seeing the man arrested in the murders of Libby and Abby for the first time came with emotions Becky Patty says she wasn't sure how to feel.
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overhead
An Indiana witness at West Lafayette reported watching three large, white lights in a triangle formation at about 6 p.m. on February 14, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cbs4indy.com
Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire
MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
Fox 59
4 people dead following a violent weekend in Indianapolis
FISHERS, Ind.-- What do kids really think of Thanksgiving? Lindsay Stone spoke to kindergarten students at a Lawrence Township school to find out. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen...
bcdemocrat.com
DNR: At least 100 acres involved in state park in woods fire; Multiple agencies respond to park, separate house fire over weekend
Local fire departments and Indiana Department of Natural Resources joined forces to fight a woods fire in Brown County State Park over the weekend. On Nov. 20 a woods fire started in the eastern part of the state park and as of Nov. 21, a cause was still unknown and DNR personnel were still working to control the damage.
Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
Fire burns more than 100 acres at Brown County State Park Monday
Fire crews spent late Sunday into early Monday working to put out a brush fire at Brown County State Park that burned over 100 acres
