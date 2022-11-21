ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, IN

Travel Maven

This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must Visit

The Hoosier State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Carmel, you might just want to visit.
CARMEL, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington

Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Fox 59

What restaurants will be open for Thanksgiving

INDIANAPOLIS – If you don’t want to cook for the family this year, don’t worry, a lot of Central Indiana area restaurants out there have you covered. FOX59 has compiled a list of places to take your family on Thanksgiving or spots to order food, turkeys and pies.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
bcdemocrat.com

Fine Print: Jail bookings, Nov. 13-17

(All persons are presumed innocent of these preliminary charges pending court action. The arresting officer’s name appears in parenthesis) 2:07 p.m. Timothy Swafford, 46, Terre Haute, failure to appear warrant. Released at 8:55 p.m. Nov. 14, posted bond. (Rice) Nov. 14. 10:17 a.m. Shaun Fifer, 44, Indianapolis, invasion of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Clock ticking on $2M winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The clock is ticking on a $2,000,000 winning Powerball ticket that was sold in Indiana. If the ticket remains unclaimed by Dec. 15, the two million dollar prize will expire. The Hoosier Lottery said the winning ticket was sold on June 18 in Howard County at the...
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
MONROVIA, IN
Fox 59

4 people dead following a violent weekend in Indianapolis

FISHERS, Ind.-- What do kids really think of Thanksgiving? Lindsay Stone spoke to kindergarten students at a Lawrence Township school to find out. Judge holds hearing on release of sealed documents …. A hearing Tuesday morning will likely determine whether documents outlining the case against Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

DNR: At least 100 acres involved in state park in woods fire; Multiple agencies respond to park, separate house fire over weekend

Local fire departments and Indiana Department of Natural Resources joined forces to fight a woods fire in Brown County State Park over the weekend. On Nov. 20 a woods fire started in the eastern part of the state park and as of Nov. 21, a cause was still unknown and DNR personnel were still working to control the damage.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two children pronounced dead after house trailer fire in Indiana

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two “very young children” have died following a house trailer fire in Brazil. Fire crews responded to a trailer fire at 3085 West State Rd. 340 in Northview Country Estates. Barnard said that the initial call came in at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday afternoon, Clay County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy […]
BRAZIL, IN

