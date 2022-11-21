ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey giveaways happening Monday in New Jersey, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's Thanksgiving week and ahead of the Thursday holiday, two organizations are holding turkey giveaways on Monday morning. Virtua Health is hosting a drive-thru turkey giveaway in South Jersey.

Families who participate will get a bird and all the fixings including celery, onions, carrots and sweet potatoes.

Virtua Health turkey giveaway CBS Philadelphia

The giveaway begins at 8:30 a.m. in Burlington County at the Virtua Willingboro Hospital.

On Tuesday they will hold a second giveaway at Virtua Camden. That giveaway also starts at 8:30 a.m.

And in Philadelphia, Philadelphia Housing Authority is helping put turkeys on tables for PHA housing residents beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Sixteen hundred turkeys will be distributed to 56 various PHA housing sites across the city. People who live at those locations will be able to get turkeys on a first-come, first-serve basis.

