SkySports
Mick Schumacher: Mercedes chief Toto Wolff confirms interest in reserve driver deal for 2023
Toto Wolff has confirmed Mercedes' interest in signing Mick Schumacher as a reserve driver because the German "just fits" with the team. Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael - who spent his final three seasons of his F1 career with Mercedes, is set to become a free agent after losing his Haas seat to Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season.
SkySports
Formula 1 driver ratings: Ranking all 2022 drivers, with Max Verstappen and George Russell the stars
Taking into account every qualifying and every race, we rate the 20-strong grid out of 10 - with drivers sorted from the lowest rating, to the highest. Who gets top marks?. The end of the road in Formula 1 for Nicholas Latifi, who in truth did well to last three seasons. 2022 was arguably his most disappointing, with the former Formula 2 standout never getting to grip with the new cars.
SkySports
Shaila-Ann Rao to leave role at FIA as interim secretary general for motor sport
Shaila-Ann Rao will leave her role at the FIA as interim secretary general for motor sport less than six months after being appointed. Rao, a former Mercedes employee, returned to the FIA in June to assist the new presidential team and help with the transitional period as new president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took over.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton admits Formula 1 2022 one of his worst seasons but fans' support 'got me through'
Hamilton, in a surprisingly under-performing Mercedes, endured the first season without a win or pole position of his record-breaking F1 career in 2022, while his sixth place in the championship represents his lowest finish. At the season-ending Abu Dhabi GP, where a lack of pace and a race DNF summed...
SkySports
Hassan Azim dreams of becoming world champion alongside brother Adam: 'He's moving faster than me now, and that's fine'
While his younger brother is headlining Sunday afternoon’s BOXXER: Breakthrough bill live on Sky Sports, Hassan Azim is on the undercard and content to move through his career at his own pace. He is however determined, eventually, for both him and his brother Adam Azim to reach the top...
NASCAR: IndyCar legend close to big Daytona 500 debut
Helio Castroneves, 4-time Indy 500 winner, is nearing a deal to make his NASCAR debut at the 2023 Daytona 500. Which teams are in the running for Castroneves?
SkySports
Jofra Archer targeting World Cup as he makes return from injury | 'This is a big year'
Jofra Archer has his sights firmly set on next year's 50-over World Cup after making his return from injury. Elbow problems and a stress fracture to his back have kept Archer sidelined since last March but he had a solid showing on his first outing on Wednesday, bowling nine overs as the Lions took on England across two spells.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Mucho Mas out to strike over fences at Lingfield for in-form Ben Pauling team
Lingfield is the focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras on Thursday with a competitive seven-race jumps card, all live from 12.25pm. 2.35 Lingfield - Mucho Mas & Oneupmanship feature in field of 12. The Nicholls&Clarke Partnering With Mira Showers Novices' Handicap Chase (2.35) looks a tricky race to call...
SkySports
Race of the Day on Sky Sports Racing: Okavango Delta can get off the mark in competitive Doncaster handicap hurdle
Alan Thomson takes a close look at the At The Races betting Race of the Day on Friday, a competitive handicap hurdle to round-off the card at Doncaster. On Friday I'm following the Sky Sports Racing cameras to Doncaster and the most interesting race on their card from a punting perspective is the two-mile-three-furlong Leisure Combo Handicap Hurdle (3.30). Thirteen runners have assembled and this big field opens up a variety of betting options.
SkySports
World Cup | One To Watch | Lionel Messi
Sky Sports' Peter Smith and Nick Wright analyse some of their favourite stars to keep an eye out for during the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Their one to watch for day seven is PSG and Argentina maestro Lionel Messi.
SkySports
Man Utd, Liverpool 'fishing in same US pond' | 'Fresh start' for players and staff
Manchester United players and staff are positive about the future after the club was effectively put up for sale by the Glazer family. New owners would mean a fresh start for everyone at the club and remove the negativity of the hostility towards the current owners. According to someone involved...
SkySports
Beth Mead: Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall says England star's long-term injury may be due to fixture congestion
WSL Round-Up Mead is set to be out for an "extended period" and will visit a surgeon in the coming days to discover the full extent of her injury. And after Chelsea Women's manager Emma Hayes criticised the fixture scheduling after losing Pernille Harder to a long-term injury, Arsenal boss Eidevall has used the same line of argument whilst evaluating Mead's setback.
SkySports
Pep Guardiola signs two-year Manchester City contract extension
Pep Guardiola has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Manchester City until 2025. Guardiola's existing deal at the Etihad Stadium expires at the end of the season. Following the announcement, Guardiola said: "This is just the confirmation of how comfortable we are, the club and myself,...
SkySports
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United: Roy Keane criticises Erik ten Hag for handling of Portugal forward's exit
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been criticised for his handling over Cristiano Ronaldo's acrimonious exit from Old Trafford by Roy Keane. Ronaldo has left Manchester United by mutual consent following his explosive interview with Piers Morgan. United issued a 67-word statement on Tuesday evening announcing they had reached...
SkySports
Marco Ghiani: Former champion apprentice jockey handed six-month ban for positive cocaine test at Newcastle
Former champion apprentice jockey Marco Ghiani has lost his licence for a period of six months, backdated from September 5, after testing positive for cocaine. In a hearing of the British Horseracing Authority's (BHA) independent disciplinary panel on Thursday, Ghiani admitted two uses of the drug, including once just two days before failing a test at Newcastle on August 25.
SkySports
Saudi Arabia wants its investors to own Manchester United and Liverpool
Saudi Arabia says it wants its investors to take over Manchester United and Liverpool – and hopes Cristiano Ronaldo comes to play in its domestic league. Sports minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal revealed the country's latest sporting ambitions in an interview with Sky News - with the sovereign wealth fund already owning Newcastle and now funding a breakaway golf series.
SkySports
Ladies European Tour: Linn Grant edging Maja Stark in Race to Costa del Sol as England's Cara Gainer leads Open de Espana
Sweden's Linn Grant is a stroke clear of compatriot and Race to Costa del Sol rival Maja Stark after the opening round of the Open de Espana, with England's Cara Gainer holding the tournament lead. Grant has a narrow points advantage over Stark in the battle to become the Ladies...
SkySports
'It's been a dominant time' - Australia assert status as rugby league's international team to beat
Rugby league is a simple game; 26 players throw a ball around for 80 minutes and, at the end, the Australians always win. Indeed, the Kangaroos underlined that as they wrapped up a 12th Rugby League World Cup triumph in last Saturday's final with a 30-10 win over Samoa at Old Trafford.
