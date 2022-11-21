ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyrie Irving Returns Following 8-Game Suspension

 4 days ago
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving was back in action for the first time since being suspended eight games due to the "harmful impact of his conduct" relating to his social media posts.

Irving had made a post on his social media which had links to an anti-Semitic documentary.

Irving said at a press conference that he does not agree with the content of the documentary.

"I don't stand for anything close to hate speech or anti-Semitism, or anything that is going against the human race," Irving said.

