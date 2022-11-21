ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015 – Here’s Why

Bitcoin, considered the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, will be exiting the month of November with trading prices that are significantly lower than what it had the same time last year. It can be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was able to hit its milestone all-time...
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe

Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
7 Emerging Crypto Coins that Will Explode Next Year

Some investors in the market were expecting 2022 to be a good year for crypto – at least before the debacle that was the Terra ecosystem crash and the even bigger collapse of FTX happened. Bitcoin has hit a two-year low and you can’t blame investors for being pessimistic in the short term.
Oryen Network is one of 2022’s Top Cryptos alongside BNB and Ethereum. Learn why

Financial losses are demoralizing the trading environment in 2022. When even the most reputable cryptocurrencies suffer in this bear market, what constitutes a wise investment? Despite these challenges, several new and resourceful projects, like Oryen, are developing with the sustainability to withstand such market contraction, up there with the likes of Ethereum and BNB. See why this innovative new initiative could be your greatest investment in 2022.
SNOWFALL PROTOCOL EXPLODES IN GROWTH WHILST APECOIN AND TONCOIN FALL !

Snowfall Protocol (SNW) breaks the status quo and moves ahead of ApeCoin (APE) and TonCoin (TON) There are many cryptocurrencies that have taken the world by storm, like Bitcoin, Litecoin, ApeCoin, and TonCoin. However, there is another class of cryptocurrencies that stands ahead of the others in this lucrative market as they promise to disrupt the crypto space with real use cases. In this article, we will learn about one such project, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and its perceived advantages over long-standing cryptocurrencies like ApeCoin (APE) and TonCoin (TON).
Polygon Bearish Signal: Whale Moves $7.8M in MATIC To Binance

Data shows a Polygon whale has just moved around $7.8 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Binance, something that may be bearish for the crypto’s price. Polygon Whale Has Just Transferred 9 Million MATIC On The Chain. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert,...
5 Best Tokens Under $1 with a Promising Future

Spending a fortune doesn’t guarantee returns from the crypto market. Undervalued penny cryptos can reward you better than high-cap cryptos, sometimes. Seasoned investors find diamonds in the rough and stock them up when the time is right. 5 Best Tokens Under $1 with High Growth Potential. Although the sluggish...
Dogecoin And Big Eyes Coin To Dominate Despite The Market Crash

In recent crypto news, the market is suffering and has crashed yet again. With Bitcoin at an approximate value of $17,000 at the time of writing, this is an indicator of the current market circumstances. Whilst some cryptocurrencies are down, it seems as if Dogecoin (DOGE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be two cryptocurrencies to dominate the crypto space.
Bitcoin Hashrate Declines As Mining Difficulty Stays At ATH Levels

Data shows the Bitcoin mining hashrate has been on a decline recently as the difficulty is currently at all-time high levels. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Is Down Almost 7% From The Recent High. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the total amount of computing power currently connected to the...
dappOS Integrates Perpetual Protocol Support to Fast-Track DEX and Web3 Usage

The collapse of the FTX exchange, which caused a series of catastrophic events in the cryptocurrency market, has severely undermined the confidence of users in the presence of centralized entities within the industry. The corruption schemes and allegations of fraud surrounding centralized exchanges are also raising interesting questions regarding the accountability, reliability, credibility and necessity of such platforms.
Carbon DEX Introduces A New Way to Trade in DeFi

In the aftermath of the FTX meltdown, there have been several calls from experts and investors alike to transition the industry to on-chain, public, and transparent exchanges, i.e. decentralized exchanges (or “DEXs”). However, DEXs still make up only a small fraction of CEXs daily trading volume, with DEX and DeFi growth stalling relative to CEXs.
Three Must-Invest Cryptos This Winter 2022 – Litecoin, Monero and Rocketize Token.

The crypto market has been hit hard by the unexpected crypto crash that occurred on the 8th of November, 2022. The crash happened after news of the third largest cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy. Many people had assets stored on FTX, so they attempted to withdraw their assets at a large scale. Unfortunately, this was halted, and it is now believed FTX owes creditors up to $3.1 billion.
Why These 3 Tokens Are Perfect Picks For New Crypto Users: Solana, Dogeliens, and Axie Infinity

Cryptocurrency is a market that can seem daunting for those outside of it. What is Solana (SOL)? How does an NFT work? How is this supposed to be the future of the Internet?. Therefore, finding simple and beginner-friendly projects is essential for those looking to dip their toes into the world of crypto: projects that are not interwoven with industry technical talk or an undetermined goal.
How FinTech Companies Can Grow on Social Media in 2023

Social media apps have become lucrative marketing channels in recent years. If done right, a brand can catapult its business and have a massive ROI using Instagram, Linkedin and other social media apps. According to GWI audience research company 49% of internet users say they are likely to purchase from brands they see advertised on social media.

