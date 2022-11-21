Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Miners Now Face Darkest Situation Since 2015 – Here’s Why
Bitcoin, considered the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, will be exiting the month of November with trading prices that are significantly lower than what it had the same time last year. It can be recalled that in November 10, 2021, BTC was able to hit its milestone all-time...
bitcoinist.com
December 2022 is near: which lessons did we learn in Crypto and which challenges the market is likely to face in 2023?
The year is almost at its end and so much has happened in the crypto space. It’s been an eventful year, to say the least, and investors and analysts will look back at this year in the future and remember its importance. The crypto market was always going to face a monumental year soon, given that regulation has been on the horizon.
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
bitcoinist.com
7 Emerging Crypto Coins that Will Explode Next Year
Some investors in the market were expecting 2022 to be a good year for crypto – at least before the debacle that was the Terra ecosystem crash and the even bigger collapse of FTX happened. Bitcoin has hit a two-year low and you can’t blame investors for being pessimistic in the short term.
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network is one of 2022’s Top Cryptos alongside BNB and Ethereum. Learn why
Financial losses are demoralizing the trading environment in 2022. When even the most reputable cryptocurrencies suffer in this bear market, what constitutes a wise investment? Despite these challenges, several new and resourceful projects, like Oryen, are developing with the sustainability to withstand such market contraction, up there with the likes of Ethereum and BNB. See why this innovative new initiative could be your greatest investment in 2022.
bitcoinist.com
SNOWFALL PROTOCOL EXPLODES IN GROWTH WHILST APECOIN AND TONCOIN FALL !
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) breaks the status quo and moves ahead of ApeCoin (APE) and TonCoin (TON) There are many cryptocurrencies that have taken the world by storm, like Bitcoin, Litecoin, ApeCoin, and TonCoin. However, there is another class of cryptocurrencies that stands ahead of the others in this lucrative market as they promise to disrupt the crypto space with real use cases. In this article, we will learn about one such project, the Snowfall Protocol (SNW), and its perceived advantages over long-standing cryptocurrencies like ApeCoin (APE) and TonCoin (TON).
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin (DOGE) And Ethereum (ETH) Face Turbulence As The Hideaways (HDWY) Announces 100% Bonus on Investment
It has been an eventful year full of cryptocurrency highs and lows. More and more crypto projects are failing. This issue was made worse by the reports that Binance had withdrawn from the agreement to buy the struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX and followed by FTX also stating that a chapter 11 bankruptcy was underway.
bitcoinist.com
Polygon Bearish Signal: Whale Moves $7.8M in MATIC To Binance
Data shows a Polygon whale has just moved around $7.8 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Binance, something that may be bearish for the crypto’s price. Polygon Whale Has Just Transferred 9 Million MATIC On The Chain. As per data from the crypto transaction tracker service Whale Alert,...
bitcoinist.com
5 Best Tokens Under $1 with a Promising Future
Spending a fortune doesn’t guarantee returns from the crypto market. Undervalued penny cryptos can reward you better than high-cap cryptos, sometimes. Seasoned investors find diamonds in the rough and stock them up when the time is right. 5 Best Tokens Under $1 with High Growth Potential. Although the sluggish...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin And Big Eyes Coin To Dominate Despite The Market Crash
In recent crypto news, the market is suffering and has crashed yet again. With Bitcoin at an approximate value of $17,000 at the time of writing, this is an indicator of the current market circumstances. Whilst some cryptocurrencies are down, it seems as if Dogecoin (DOGE) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be two cryptocurrencies to dominate the crypto space.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Hashrate Declines As Mining Difficulty Stays At ATH Levels
Data shows the Bitcoin mining hashrate has been on a decline recently as the difficulty is currently at all-time high levels. Bitcoin Mining Hashrate Is Down Almost 7% From The Recent High. The “mining hashrate” is an indicator that measures the total amount of computing power currently connected to the...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen begins its fifth ICO phase with 200% gains, meanwhile cryptos such as Solana and Cardano are failing to keep up
Since the crypto market is very unstable, investors are always looking for new ventures that sound great. The value of a token can fluctuate wildly, and it can take time to keep track of the many ongoing projects. However, ORY has the potential to offer investors high returns. Oryen is...
bitcoinist.com
Oryen Network Posts Insane 150% Gains During Presale, Pressure Polygon and dash2trade Investors to Join the ICO
Oryen Network is the next big thing to happen in the crypto space. In just a short period, it has managed to make 150% gains during its presale, and investors are rushing to join the ICO. Additionally, because of its novel features, ORY is a well-known staking platform among investors....
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Gets Invite From WEF To Talk About Metaverse – A SHIB Price Boost In The Offing?
The Shiba Inu community is currently in the midst of an online voting that will determine if the project will accept the invitation of the World Economic Forum (WEF) to be its partner in working for a Global Metaverse Policy. At the time of this writing, more than 18,000 votes...
bitcoinist.com
dappOS Integrates Perpetual Protocol Support to Fast-Track DEX and Web3 Usage
The collapse of the FTX exchange, which caused a series of catastrophic events in the cryptocurrency market, has severely undermined the confidence of users in the presence of centralized entities within the industry. The corruption schemes and allegations of fraud surrounding centralized exchanges are also raising interesting questions regarding the accountability, reliability, credibility and necessity of such platforms.
bitcoinist.com
Carbon DEX Introduces A New Way to Trade in DeFi
In the aftermath of the FTX meltdown, there have been several calls from experts and investors alike to transition the industry to on-chain, public, and transparent exchanges, i.e. decentralized exchanges (or “DEXs”). However, DEXs still make up only a small fraction of CEXs daily trading volume, with DEX and DeFi growth stalling relative to CEXs.
bitcoinist.com
Three Must-Invest Cryptos This Winter 2022 – Litecoin, Monero and Rocketize Token.
The crypto market has been hit hard by the unexpected crypto crash that occurred on the 8th of November, 2022. The crash happened after news of the third largest cryptocurrency exchange declared bankruptcy. Many people had assets stored on FTX, so they attempted to withdraw their assets at a large scale. Unfortunately, this was halted, and it is now believed FTX owes creditors up to $3.1 billion.
World Cup 2022 scores, updates: Australia vs. Tunisia, Saudi Arabia vs. Argentina and more
Can Argentina bounce back after its shocking World Cup 2022 loss to Saudi Arabia?. There are a lot of reasons to think it can. Argentina is still favored to win Group C and was dominant in the first half against a team that scored two goals on just two shots on goal. That doesn't happen all that often.
bitcoinist.com
Why These 3 Tokens Are Perfect Picks For New Crypto Users: Solana, Dogeliens, and Axie Infinity
Cryptocurrency is a market that can seem daunting for those outside of it. What is Solana (SOL)? How does an NFT work? How is this supposed to be the future of the Internet?. Therefore, finding simple and beginner-friendly projects is essential for those looking to dip their toes into the world of crypto: projects that are not interwoven with industry technical talk or an undetermined goal.
bitcoinist.com
How FinTech Companies Can Grow on Social Media in 2023
Social media apps have become lucrative marketing channels in recent years. If done right, a brand can catapult its business and have a massive ROI using Instagram, Linkedin and other social media apps. According to GWI audience research company 49% of internet users say they are likely to purchase from brands they see advertised on social media.
