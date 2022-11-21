Read full article on original website
Related
Jazz And Warriors Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.
Shake Milton helps short-handed 76ers beat Magic 107-99
Shake Milton had 24 points, a career-high 10 assists and nine rebounds, and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers beat the Orlando Magic 107-99
Shake Milton nearly collects triple-double as 76ers down Magic
Shake Milton collected 24 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds and Tobias Harris added 23 points and 10 boards to
Comments / 0