Billings, MT

Roger Richardson
4d ago

If we learned one thing from the Covid charade , it should have been about supply and demand and how the meat markets are dominated by large conglomerates. Smaller localized producers and processors are the answer. The MCool legislation should also be in place utilizing country of origin labeling.

4
GeriDee
4d ago

have always advocated $or local - made in Montana. Grew up conserving all resources,and the barter system also

3
 

