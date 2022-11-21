ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outrage as Man Dumps Pregnant Girlfriend After 8 Years but 'Wants Her Baby'

The internet has urged a woman to start taking legal advice after her partner left her while eight months pregnant and his new girlfriend started making parenting demands. In a post shared on Mumsnet on Friday, under the username EJLx, the soon-to-be mom wrote that she is about eight months pregnant with a baby girl, which both she and her partner of eight years wanted very much and planned. Until a few months ago, she was living the dream, but when she was about six months pregnant, things started to change.
M. Brown

I hid from my nosey neighbor until my boyfriend finally told her the truth

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I lived in my apartment before I bought my house, I had a female neighbor who became obsessed with me, or at least that's how it felt to me. Almost every day she would either knock on my door or call my cell phone.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Husband Thinks It's 1993 as He Wakes Up from Accident. Then He Recovers — and Proposes to Wife Again

"I never would've made it without her," Andrew Mackenzie says of wife Kristy Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie were heading home from a family celebration on Father's Day in June when a car collided with his motorcycle — a near-fatal accident that sent both of them to the ER. When the 58-year-old Virginia man awoke from the traumatic event in a hospital bed, his wife of 37 years realized they were living yet another nightmare: he thought it was 1993. "He knew me, but I could see him looking through me," Kristy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
PopCrush

Maid of Honor Drops Out of Cousin’s Wedding After ‘Petty’ Bridesmaids Accuse Her of Stealing

A woman was forced to step down as her cousin's Maid of Honor after the other bridesmaids accused her of stealing. On Reddit, the woman shared she was already uneasy when her cousin, the bride, asked four other friends who she didn't get along with to be bridesmaids. Eventually, a group text with all the bridesmaids ended with the woman relinquishing her Maid of Honor duties and dropping out of the wedding altogether.
