Kansas State

Terry Mansfield

Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. Seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Kansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
Whiskey Riff

Whole Herd Of Rare Piebald Deer Spotted In Wisconsin

If I was a gambling man, I would be going to buy a lottery ticket after seeing something like this. You just don’t get any more lucky. Piebald is a genetic trait in which the best explanation is that they look like they’re partly albino. Although, that’s not scientifically what is happening and you don’t get a piebald deer when a regular deer and an albino deer mate.
thecentersquare.com

Washington cougars are killing wolves

(The Center Square) – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has posted a report about cougar attacks on wolves, which the agency describes as a “phenomenon that has been relatively uncommon in other states.”. “It was uncommon enough that when staff started asking about this, most biologists...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by local people for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
CJ Coombs

The extraordinary Walter E. Bixby, Sr. House built in 1935 on State Line Road was designed by Edward W. Tanner

Walter E. Bixby House, Kansas City, Missouri.Estately website. The Walter E. Bixby home located at 6505 State Line Road, Kansas City, Missouri, is a two-story home with a basement. It's chiefly constructed of reinforced concrete and stucco. The architectural design is International style. Construction began in 1935 and was completed in 1937. The house faces west. According to Estately, this property sold in April 2021 for $1,499,000. Click here to see some of the images inside the home.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Compared To Other States, Just How Bad Is Winter In Montana?

Winter is here, which means snow tires, studded tires, chains on tires, 4-wheel drive, all-wheel drive...well, you get the picture. The winter months can be pretty brutal in Montana, from snow and ice-covered highways to avalanche warnings and loss of power. If you're going to live here, you certainly need to be prepared, but when compared to other states, just how bad is winter in Montana?
eastcoasttraveller.com

Truckhenge in Topeka Kansas

The site is accessible by one single door that connects the structures. The site has been used as a boerenland for generations, but it was turned into an overcoming site in 1990. A team of local artists and businesses joined forces to create this unique piece of art. Truckhenge has...
a-z-animals.com

Where Do Grizzly Bears Live in Montana?

Grizzly bears are generally considered some of North America’s greatest predators. These intelligent and powerful creatures once roamed huge swathes of the United States, but human interference has pushed them into smaller and more isolated regions. Still, despite us, grizzlies are still around in the continental United States and seem to be spreading out again as their population rebounds. Today, we will look at grizzly bears in Montana and find out where they live. Let’s begin!
Outsider.com

Federally Protected Bald Eagle Found Shot in Idaho

A bald eagle, which are both federally and state-protected birds, was found shot and killed near Montpelier, Idaho. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reported that conservation officers were told the eagle was found in a field. The field is located in Bern, Idaho, and the eagle was located November 6th.
New York City, NY
