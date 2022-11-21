William shares World Cup excitement by wishing both England and Wales good luck

The Prince of Wales diplomatically sent a good luck message to both the England and Wales World Cup teams, ahead of watching their opening clashes.

William, in a personal Tweet on his official account, said “Wishing the very best of luck to @Cymru and @England as they kick off in the #FifaWorldCup today. Looking forward to watching!”.

The message, also posted in Welsh, was signed “W”, denoting it came from William himself.

William, who is president of the FA, is watching the matches from the UK, having not travelled to Qatar.

He also posted a photo of the bucket hat he was given by Elin Jones, the presiding officer of the Welsh parliament, saying he would be watching the first Wales game “in style”.

“After reaching the #FIFAWorldCup for the first time since 1958, it’s only right to watch the first @Cymru game in style. Thanks for the bucket hat @ElinCeredigion! W,” he wrote.

The message, again also sent in Welsh, showed the hat perched on an antique table next to a TV remote control.

The bucket hat has become the must-have accessory for Wales fans over the past decade.

The yellow, green and red hats are worn in their thousands by the so-called “Red Wall”.

William has faced controversy over his support for the England football team, given his Welsh royal title.

But he insisted last week he would be cheering on both teams during the tournament during a visit to the Welsh Parliament.

“I’m telling everyone I’m supporting both, definitely. I can’t lose,” William said.

Welsh actor Michael Sheen branded William’s previous visit to the England team to present them with their shirts “entirely inappropriate” given his title.

England had a triumphant start to their World Cup campaign, beating Iran 6-2. Wales face the USA at 7pm.