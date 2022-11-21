Read full article on original website
Related
marinelink.com
ABB's Shaft Generator Systems for COSCO's Ten Container Ships
ABB has secured a contract with the Chinese shipyard COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Yangzhou) Co. Ltd., to equip 10 China COSCO Shipping Corporation Limited container vessels with its permanent magnet shaft generator systems. Due for delivery by the end of 2025, the order comprises systems for six 14000TEU vessels and...
marinelink.com
Cobham Satcom Unveils Ku-Ka Dual Band VSAT Antenna
Cobham Satcom, a provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land mobile sectors, has unveiled Sea Tel 1500, a 1.5-meter dual-band, multi-orbit VSAT antenna solution. Available in single Ku- or Ka-band, or as a ‘two antennas in one’ dual Ku-Ka-band configuration, the Sea Tel 1500 enables...
marinelink.com
Höegh Autoliners Excercises Option to Buy Höegh Trapper
Höegh Autoliners said it has exercised its option to purchase the 2016-buil car carrier Höegh Trapper for a price of $53. million. The purchase price is considered a bargain as the average market value of the vessel estimated by three different brokers was $96 million by the end of Q3.
marinelink.com
Techcross’ BWMS Get LR Cyber Security Certificate
Techcross’ ballast water management systems have received Lloyd's Register's Cyber Security Capability certification. The company said that the two models that received the certificate are ECS, direct electrolysis and HYCHLOR, indirect electrolysis. According to, LR Classification that Techcross is the first company to receive the Cyber Security Capability certification...
marinelink.com
US Kicks Off Unmanned & AI Systems Integration Event in Bahrain
Various unmanned systems sit on display in Manama, Bahrain, Nov. 19, prior to exercise Digital Horizon 2022. (Photo: Brandon Murphy / U.S. Army) U.S. 5th Fleet began a three-week unmanned and artificial intelligence integration event in Bahrain, Nov. 23, that will involve employing new platforms in the region for the first time.
