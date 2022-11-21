India is in a major push in its long-term vision of supporting domestic PV manufacturers with its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to build huge capacities across the value chain and the approved list of models and manufacturers ALMM which deters imports of modules. The latest development has been Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) releasing the tender for the PLI’s second tranche which aims to support 65GW of manufacturing capacity.

