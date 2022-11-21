Read full article on original website
European consortium begins perovskite-silicon tandem cell research project
Europe will benefit from a new research and innovation (R&I) project intended to advance the continent’s tandem solar PV cell manufacturing and production capabilities, focusing on tandem silicon-perovskite cells. Entitled PEPPERONI, the project will run for four years and is co-funded by the EU under Horizon Europe – its...
‘It shows a maturity of the market’: Spain’s solar sector reacts to latest auction results
Earlier this week the Spanish government published the results of the country’s latest renewable auction, held on 22 November, which awarded 45.5MW of wind power out of a total of 3.3GW of solar and wind available. The lack of a single megawatt of solar awarded in the fourth round...
Nigeria signs MOU for solar mini-grids financed by carbon credits from flare gas capture projects
Canada-based greenhouse gas emissions reduction company CarbonAI has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) of Nigeria to develop small-scale rural solar projects across the country. CarbonAI said that the solar mini-grid installations will be funded by carbon credits generated by its gas flare capture...
Q&A: Vikram Solar on India’s push to support domestic manufacturing
India is in a major push in its long-term vision of supporting domestic PV manufacturers with its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to build huge capacities across the value chain and the approved list of models and manufacturers ALMM which deters imports of modules. The latest development has been Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) releasing the tender for the PLI’s second tranche which aims to support 65GW of manufacturing capacity.
Ib vogt breaks ground on 149MWp PV project in Spain, signs PPA with Google
Solar developer ib vogt has started the construction on a 149MWp solar PV plant located in the province of Zamora, Spain. A power purchase agreement (PPA) with Google has been secured for the plant with a duration of 12 years and the project is expected to reach commercial operation in October 2023.
‘Their recipe for incentivising batteries is to punish solar’: CALSSA exec hits out at California NEM proposal
The California Public Utilities Commission’s (CPUC) most recent net energy metering (NEM) proposal is too extreme and will discourage homeowners from adopting residential solar, according to Bernadette Del Chiaro, executive director of clean energy business group the California Solar and Storage Association (CALSSA). Speaking to PV Tech, Del Chiaro...
Masdar inks 100MW solar PV agreement in Turkmenistan
UAE-owned renewable energy company Masdar has signed a joint development agreement with state utility Turkmenenergo to develop a 100MW solar PV plant in Turkmenistan. This marks the company’s first project in the country for which it will work with the Ministry of Energy’s utility and help the country modernise its energy infrastructure that relies heavily in fossil fuels.
The importance of understanding the input parameters of PAN files
With numerous markets reporting problems with overly optimistic P50 estimates, attention has also been drawn to similar issues with PAN files. TÜV Rheinland’s Yating Zhang and Christos Monokroussos discuss the subject at length. In both PV research and application areas, people are familiar with PVsyst software which is...
Prescinto enters European market with AI-powered PV efficiency software in Greece
Prescinto, a renewable energy asset performance management (APM) platform, has entered into a partnership with Greek solar developer SunSolarWind IKE to apply its APM software to 70MW of solar PV projects. The technology will monitor, analyse and optimise the performance of SunSolarWind’s projects in Greece. Prescinto said that it offers...
Inverter provider Solinteg bids to reach 10GW of manufacturing capacity
Newly launched solar inverter and solutions provider Solinteg has launched a range of new PV products in recent months as it expands its international presence and targets 2GW of production capacity next year, rising to 10GW in 2025. Founded in March 2022, the company is focused on developing products and...
JinkoSolar to supply 522MW of modules to Brazilian Santa Luzia PV project
JinkoSolar, the global PV manufacturer, will supply approximately 522MW of its Tiger Neo 78 Cell modules to the Brazilian Santa Luzia utility PV project, one of the largest in the country. The provision of these modules will constitute phase one of the project, with three total phases aiming at a...
Voltalia signs 350MW solar PPA with Renault Group
France-headquartered renewables provider Voltalia has signed a 350MW, 15-year solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Renault Group. The agreement will cover up to 50% of Renault’s production requirements in France in 2027, including production at the company’s ElectriCity hub. Voltalia will initially install 100MW of solar capacity in...
Korkia-funded partnership to develop over 1GW of renewables in Greece
Finnish investment company Korkia has funded a partnership with Greek developers GH Energy and AA Sunshine to develop solar power parks in mainland Greece and Crete. The company is targeting a renewable capacity of over 1GW, with the projects including energy storage to help in the balancing of the electrical system.
DTEK poised to restart newly liberated Ukrainian PV plant despite damage
Ukrainian energy company DTEK has said it is ready to restart operations at the 10MW Tryfonivska solar power plant in the liberated Kherson region. The plant stopped working when the region was captured by Russian forces, but since the occupiers’ retreat earlier this month DTEK has said it is prepared to resume operations to support the local power system.
Spain’s latest auction round ends with no winning bids for solar
Spain’s latest auction round that was held on 22 November ended up empty for solar PV and with only 45.5MW of wind power awarded. Announced last August, the fourth round was focused on solar and wind power with 1.8GW and 1.5GW of allocated capacity, respectively. Previous auctions saw. of...
Canadian investor commits US$805 million to 2GW NextEra US portfolio
Canadian investor Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board has signed an agreement to invest US$805 million in a convertible equity portfolio financing with NextEra Energy Partners to help it acquire a 2GW portfolio of solar, storage and wind assets across the US. The deal came as part of a sale...
