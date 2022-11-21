ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTRF- 7News

‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars to be sentenced

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DWBBZ_0jIUL1F900

ATLANTA (AP) — Todd and Julie Chrisley were driven by greed as they engaged in an extensive bank fraud scheme and then hid their wealth from tax authorities while flaunting their lavish lifestyle, federal prosecutors said, arguing the reality television stars should receive lengthy prison sentences.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The Chrisleys gained fame with their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” which follows their tight-knit, boisterous family. They were found guilty on federal charges in June and are set to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in a hearing that begins Monday and is likely to extend into Tuesday.

Using a process to calculate a sentencing guideline range based on several factors, federal prosecutors determined the upper end of that range is nearly 22 years for Todd Chrisley and about 12 and a half years for Julie Chrisley. The couple should also be ordered to pay restitution, prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

“The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work,” prosecutors wrote. “The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner.”

1 arrested after older couple brutally attacked at Elton John concert in L.A.

The Chrisleys disagree with the government’s guideline calculations. Todd Chrisley’s lawyers wrote in a filing that he should not face more than nine years in prison and that the judge should sentence him below the lower end of the guidelines. Julie Chrisley’s lawyers wrote that a reasonable sentence for her would be probation with special conditions and no prison time.

The Chrisleys were convicted in June on charges of bank fraud, tax evasion and conspiring to defraud the IRS. Julie Chrisley was also convicted of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns. He is set to be sentenced along with the Chrisleys.

Prosecutors have said the couple submitted fake documents to banks and managed to secure more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. Once that scheme fell apart, they walked away from their responsibility to repay the loans when Todd Chrisley declared bankruptcy. While in bankruptcy, they started their reality show and “flaunted their wealth and lifestyle to the American public,” prosecutors wrote. When they began making millions from their show, they hid the money from the IRS to avoid paying taxes.

The Chrisleys submitted a false document to a grand jury that was investigating their crimes and then convinced friends and family members to tell lies while testifying under oath during their trial, prosecutors wrote. Neither of them has shown any remorse and they have, instead, blamed others for their own criminal conduct, prosecutors wrote.

“The Chrisleys are unique given the varied and wide-ranging scope of their fraudulent conduct and the extent to which they engaged in fraud and obstructive behavior for a prolonged period of time,” prosecutors wrote.

Todd Chrisley’s lawyers wrote in a court filing that the government never produced any evidence that he meant to defraud any of the banks and that the loss amount calculated by the government is incorrect. They also noted that the offenses of which he was convicted were committed a long time ago. He has no serious criminal history and has medical conditions that “would make imprisonment disproportionately harsh,” they wrote.

His lawyers submitted letters from friends and business associates that show “a history of good deeds and striving to help others.” People who rely on Chrisley — including his mother and the “scores of people” employed by his television shows — will be harmed while he’s in prison, his lawyers wrote.

They urged the judge to give him a prison sentence below the guideline range followed by supervised release and restitution.

Julie Chrisley’s lawyers wrote in a filing that she had a minimal role in the conspiracy and was not involved when the loans discussed in sentencing documents were obtained. She has no prior convictions, is an asset to her community and has “extraordinary family obligations,” her lawyers wrote, as they asked for a sentence of probation, restitution and community service.

Tom Petty’s estate slams Kari Lake for ‘illegal’ use of song in ‘failed campaign’

The Chrisleys have three children together, including one who is 16, and also have full custody of the 10-year-old daughter of Todd Chrisley’s son from a prior marriage. Julie Chrisley is the primary caregiver to her ailing mother-in-law, the filing says. Her lawyers submitted letters from family and friends that show she is “hard-working, unfailingly selfless, devoted to her family and friend, highly respected by all who know her, and strong of character.”

If the judge does sentence both Chrisleys to prison, Julie Chrisley’s lawyers asked that their prison terms be staggered so she can remain on supervised release until her husband is done serving his sentence or until their granddaughter turns 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man arrested for rape of eight-year-old

LUCASVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Scioto County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man and charged him with two counts of rape of an eight-year-old. John Smith, 40, has been charged with two counts of rape in addition to one count of a violation of a protection order and was served a warrant for failure to […]
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
TVLine

Chrisley Knows Best Stars Sentenced to Multiple Years in Prison on Federal Fraud and Tax Evasion Charges

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have both been sentenced to multiple years in federal prison after being convicted on bank fraud and tax evasion charges. Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison by a judge on Monday, along with 16 months of probation, while his wife Julie was sentenced to 7 years in prison, plus 16 months of probation, per Atlanta TV news station WSB. They were both convicted back in June of conspiring to defraud community banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans. They were also found guilty of conspiring to defraud the...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman said she drowned 93-year-old grandmother in the kitchen sink

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Bond has been set for an Eaton woman accused of drowning her grandmother on Wednesday. On Wednesday, November 16, police reported that 35-year-old Heidi Matheny turned herself in to authorities, saying she had drowned her grandmother, 93-year-old Alice Matheny, in the kitchen sink. Police interviewed Heidi Matheny. According to the police […]
EATON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man searched ex’s phone before strangling her, report says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man is in custody on charges of abduction at a northeast residence in Columbus. According to Columbus police, Austin Beatty, 27, was arrested for forcibly dragging his ex-girlfriend around her home in the 2400 block of Jeri Avenue in Argyle Park. The Franklin County Municipal Court affidavit states that on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Overdose alert issued for West Virginia counties

WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF) — An overdose alert has been issued for 23 counties in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The Department of Health and Human Resources says based on predictive models of surrounding counties the 23 counties are considered at high risk for an increase in overdose […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania mother allegedly needed fentanyl because God told her they would die soon and the opioid would make death easier

A Pennsylvania mother is facing attempted murder charges after she allegedly tried to kill her  8-year-old daughter with fentanyl.   KDKA reports that Skye Naggy of Greensburg was involuntarily committed to the Westmoreland Hospital’s behavioral health services on Oct. 25. According to family members in the criminal complaint, Naggy wanted to get her hands on fentanyl because […]
GREENSBURG, PA
WTRF- 7News

Heavy snow showers to hit West Virginia and Ohio Friday

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement on Friday. Heavy snow showers will affect Eastern Harrison, Jefferson, South-Eastern Columbiana, North-Eastern Belmont, Beaver, North-Western Washington, South-Western Butler, North-Western Allegheny, Oho, Brooke, and Hancock Counties. As of 12:03, according to the National Weather Service, a line of heavy snow showers was located along a line […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia and Ohio under Red Flag Warning on Wednesday

Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The National Weather Service out of Pittsburgh has issued a Red Flag or Fire Weather Warning for Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 10 AM Wednesday and is expected to expire at 6 PM Wednesday. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended for […]
OHIO STATE
CBS Denver

Todd and Julie Chrisley will appeal their convictions

Todd and Julie are planning to appeal their convictions after being sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud. The couple was found guilty of tax evasion in June, and on Monday, U.S. District Judge Eleanor Ross in Atlanta gave Todd Chrisley 12 years in prison while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven.One day after the sentencing, the couple's lawyer said they plan to fight their convictions."Yesterday was a difficult day for the Chrisley family," Alex Little said in a statement to CBS News. "But Todd and Julie are people of faith, and that faith gives them strength...
ATLANTA, GA
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy