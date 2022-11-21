ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

wtxl.com

Friday evening First To Know forecast (11/25/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few showers and light rain will scatter around the state line counties this evening. The activity will be low-impact with no thunderstorms expected, but conditions can be dampened by the showers as they move to the east-southeast through late tonight. Forecast temperatures will be steady in the 70s and 60s. A hint of drier air reaches inland areas overnight, creating lows in the 50s in southern Georgia and the lower 60s elsewhere. Some additional sun is likely for interior areas Saturday with scattered clouds in northern Florida. Highs will be mild in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will increase by the evening ahead of a stronger front that will bring more rain and some thunderstorms across the region Sunday morning and afternoon. Temps will turn slightly cooler Monday morning aided by drier air and sunshine during the day.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
cspneagles.com

Tropical Storm Incoming

As Tropical storm Nicole neared the coast of South Carolina, multiple South Carolina School Districts (including Lexington Richland 5) announced plans to close school on Friday and resort to e-learning. According to The Weather Channel, major to moderate coastal flooding will be possible for the state. After students returned to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wspa.com

Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains found in Georgia landfill

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon. https://www.wspa.com/news/state-news/mother-of-missing-20-month-old-boy-arrested-and-charged-with-murder-in-georgia/. Mother of missing Quinton Simon arrested after remains …. CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) has arrested Leilani Simon, the...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

President Biden declares coastal SC disaster area after Ian

COLUMBIA,, S.C. (AP) — Three coastal counties in South Carolina have been declared disaster areas from damage from this fall’s Hurricane Ian, allowing people to get federal money for repairs and assistance. President Joe Biden approved the disaster declaration this week for Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties after a request from Gov. Henry McMaster. The announcement allows […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Alina Andras

4 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of four beautiful places that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. What do you think about these beautiful places in Georgia? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have already visited them, what was your impression and how would your rate your personal experience? Did you enjoy your time there? Would you recommend other readers who live in Georgia to visit them if they get the chance? If so, do you happen to have some suggestions or tips for those who want to visit them? Feel free to share your honest thoughts with us in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favourite places in Georgia too, so more people can learn about them and maybe even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better, as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so drop your suggestions in the comments.
GEORGIA STATE
wtxl.com

Arizona grandmother and man plan to reunite again for Thanksgiving

PHOENIX — The tradition lives on!. Jamal Hinton and Wanda Dench first met in 2016 when Dench mistakenly sent Hinton a text meant for her grandson about plans for Thanksgiving. Despite the mistake, Hinton jokingly invited himself over. "Of course, you can," Dench replied. "That's what grandmas do ......
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

Georgia deputies arrested for beating inmate

Several Georgia deputies were charged and arrested after they were caught on video brutally beating up an inmate back in September. NBC News’ Steven Romo reports on what authorities are saying regarding the launch of the investigation. Warning: Some viewers may find the video disturbing to watch. Nov. 24, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)—A Houston County judge has sided with Harvest Church-Dothan and ordered a temporary restraining order against the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. The church is concerned that the conference could try to confiscate church property if it votes to leave the denomination. While the temporary court order is in effect, […]
DOTHAN, AL
Albany Herald

Georgia moves ahead with Medicaid work requirement plan

ATLANTA — The state plans to implement a new Medicaid expansion plan — Georgia Pathways — that includes work requirements next July after several years of legal wrangling over the controversial proposal. “I can confirm that we are moving forward with implementing the Pathways plan,” Andrew Isenhour,...
GEORGIA STATE

