CNET
iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone
Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
Should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7 this Black Friday?
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be in the spotlight, but don't miss Black Friday deals on the Apple Watch Series 7.
ZDNet
Black Friday iPad deals: The iPad Pro and iPad Mini are already on sale
The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. Although Black Friday isn't until the end of this month, there are already great deals to be had on your favorite tech products. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals like $100 off...
9to5Mac
Wednesday’s best deals: 10.9-inch iPad all-time low $399, Apple Watch SE 2 $240, more
We’re how halfway through yet another work week, and all of today’s best deals are now flowing in for Wednesday. Headlining the savings, Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad sees some of the first discounts yet from $399 all-time lows and is now joined by the best pricing yet on Apple Watch SE 2. And last but not least, Apple’s latest AirPods 3 hit $110 in a Grade A refurb sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
Microsoft Office deal is down to $29 for a lifetime license
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Using your PC for work and play is great, but no matter if you're doing basic tasks or managing a business, sooner or later you will need a productivity suite to write, proofread, make some calculations, or create a presentation. Word, Excel, PowerPoint are industry standards but paying an Office 365 subscription may not be in your immediate plans.
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Best early discounts on iPads, iPhones and more
Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, with discounts to be had on top tech items, including TVs, laptops and gaming gear. We’ve now entered Black Friday week, and there are already deals to be had on Apple products from a number of third-party retailers.Several stores have already cut hundreds of prices this Black Friday month. In fact, John Lewis & Partners, Argos, Currys, Very and AO started trimming product prices at the beginning of November, and those deals are only going to land thicker and faster as we get closer to the big day.Follow live: The best early Black Friday...
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Which smartwatch should you buy?
Is the Apple Watch Series 8 or Fitbit Sense 2 better for you? Here's how two of this year's best smartwatches stack up in terms of specs, design, features, battery life and more.
Phone Arena
Apple's entire iPhone 14 family is sold with $300 Walmart gift cards right now (no trade-in needed)
Although the "easiest" way to get one of Apple's latest and greatest handsets at a big discount (of up to 100 percent!) this holiday season is clearly to trade in a recent high-end smartphone in mint condition and open a new line of service with your preferred carrier, that's not a path many prospective iPhone 14 series buyers are willing to take for a number of fairly obvious reasons.
TechRadar
Black Friday smartwatch deals make the Apple Watch 8 an easy pick
The Apple Watch Series 8 may be Apple’s newest smartwatch, but its reveal was somewhat overshadowed by the Apple Watch Ultra. With Black Friday fast approaching and last year’s watch on sale, do the new features in the Watch 8 make it worth buying over the Apple Watch Series 7?
I'm skipping the iPhone 14 Pro for the iPhone 15 Pro — here's why
Forget the iPhone 14 Pro — here's why I’m waiting for the iPhone 15 Pro or Ultra.
AOL Corp
Need a budget-friendly laptop? This Lenovo is $99.99
Save $150: As of Nov. 21, the Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14" laptop is on sale for $99.99 at Best Buy. That's a savings of 60%. Laptops are staples for work, school, and even lounging around. Inevitably your loyal laptop will give out, become outdated, or need an upgrade — hey, it's the circle of life. But you can grab an inexpensive upgrade with this cloud grey Lenovo Ideapad 1i 14", on sale at a great price for Black Friday.
Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Series 8 From $349, Ultra all-time lows, more
Black Friday is upon us as Thanksgiving Week draws closer, with a collection of the latest from Apple already going on sale. While you’ll find discounts on AirPods, iPhone 13 accessories, and much more, we’re also seeing a number of Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals, too. With price cuts on the more affordable wearables in Apple’s stable kicking off the festivities this year, you can head below for all of the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals.
9to5Mac
Website highlights Black Friday deals on iOS and macOS apps from indie developers
With Black Friday coming right up, there are a lot of good deals out there on the web – but finding them all on your own may not be an easy task. That’s why developer Jordi Bruin has created “Indie Friday Deals,” a webpage that highlights Black Friday deals on iOS and macOS apps from independent developers.
T3.com
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra killer sounds even more appealing at this price
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the most anticipated phones right now. As the best Samsung phone that isn't a foldable phone, the current generation Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra has held a place in our overall best phones buying guide ever since it launched. But one brand is...
9to5Mac
Sketchy rumor claims Apple planned to release a $49 Apple Pencil alongside the iPhone 14, but scrapped it at the last minute
A sketchy new rumor says that Apple had originally planned a new version of the Apple Pencil for release this year. According to a post on Weibo, Apple scrapped plans for a new $50 version of the Apple Pencil at the last minute, despite the fact that it had already entered mass production.
9to5Mac
Is 5G worth it? Consumer hype is over, and carriers worried, says report
When 5G was first launched, the big question for smartphone users faced with the prospect of replacing their devices to use it was: Is 5G worth it?. The huge popularity of 5G devices seemed at first to indicate a resounding yes, but there are now concerns that the novelty has worn off, and that many are still seeing little real-life difference between 4G/LTE and 5G speeds …
9to5Mac
Aqara debuts new Cube Controller with HomeKit and Alexa support
Aqara, one of my favorite HomeKit vendors, has debuted another product just after the release of its Smart Feeder for Pets. Today, it’s upgrading the popular Aqara Cube Controller with HomeKit and Alexa support. The Aqara Cube T1 Pro’s functionality is similar to the original design, except it recognizes additional actions: push, shake, rotate, and tap.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
