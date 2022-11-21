Read full article on original website
Hidden History: Sunken GardensModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The trial of a self-proclaimed Scam Psychic has been postponed following the New Revelation.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
Prosecutors dismiss charges against DeSantis' suspect in voter fraud.EddyEvonAnonymousFlorida State
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
Crabby Bill’s family acquires more restaurants
Following the recent acquisition of JD’s Restaurant and Lounge, Matt Loder Sr., CEO and principal at Crabby Bill’s, has added more restaurants and services under its restaurant and hospitality umbrellas, including a restaurant in Dunedin. “This [acquiring restaurants] allows the next generation of our family to continue to...
Publix Opening a New Location
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Yoder’s Restaurant gives ABC7 behind the scenes look at their Thanksgiving pie order preps
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yoder’s Restaurant in Sarasota is known for its delicious pies and homestyle cooking. Naturally, Thanskgiving is one of the local business’ busiest times of the year. The restaurant let ABC7 take a behind the scene look at its pie kitchen as they prepared pre-orders....
Law firms giving away Thanksgiving turkeys on Monday morning
Three Tampa Bay area law firms are giving back Thanksgiving week, helping families affected economically by high inflation.
9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List
One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
Mom and teen arrested for deadly August crash in St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Police arrested Nikia Killens, 17, and her mother, Eloda Hogan, last week on charges related to an August crash in St. Petersburg that killed two teenage passengers.
Grab your tissues: Publix new Thanksgiving ad is out
Grab a Kleenex — Publix debuted another one of its annual wholesome Thanksgiving day commercials, and once again, it doesn't disappoint.
Florida trooper who crashed into drunk driver to save Skyway 10K runners honored at Patriot Awards
Toni Schuck - a Florida Highway Patrol trooper lauded as a hero after she crashed into a drunk driver barreling towards the finish line during a race on the Skyway Bridge - was honored with the "Back the Blue" award at the Fox Nation Patriot Awards on Friday.
Festival cancelled due to 'circumstances beyond company's control'
Ticket holders are in limbo after the cancellation of the Blended Festival scheduled to be held on November 19th and 20th at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in Tampa.
Manatee County woman can’t legally drive new Jeep because dealer hasn’t transferred title
Just months after Vroom settled an 87-count administrative complaint with state regulators, a Manatee County woman stepped forward to say the company has failed to transfer her title, leaving her to pay for a car she can't legally drive.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Florida Man Strikes Gold On Billion Dollar Gold Rush Scratch-Off
A Florida man has one million reasons to smile after striking gold on a $30 Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. The Florida Lottery Announced that Glenn Shukas, 70, of Largo, claimed a $1 million prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off game at the
3 dead in apparent double murder-suicide in Florida neighborhood
Deputies said they are investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in a 55+ community in Spring Hill.
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida
money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
‘It’s atrocious’: Food truck owner victim of hate crime in South Tampa
During the night, someone spray-painted a hateful and obscene series of messages on the back of his food truck.
Largo Man Who Won $1M Has Been Identified
I hope I get this lucky one day! Congratulations to Glenn Shukas of largo who just won $1M. He won by playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush scratch-off Game. Florida Lottery officials say he has chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. Where did Shukas buy the ticket? He purchased it at the Publix on West Bay Drive in Largo. The Publix store is going to receive a $2K bonus for selling the ticket. The Billion Dollar Gold Rush game launched in February and features 4 top prizes of $15M and 24 prizes of $1M. Lottery officials say there are still 6 prizes of $1M remaining.
Snow in Florida? Almanac predicts record-breaking cold
With the holiday season debatably in full swing, and the official start of winter quickly approaching, you may want to add a pair of extra thick socks to your holiday shopping list, according to an extended winter weather forecast from the Farmer's Almanac.
FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
