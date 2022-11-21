ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
stpetecatalyst.com

Crabby Bill’s family acquires more restaurants

Following the recent acquisition of JD’s Restaurant and Lounge, Matt Loder Sr., CEO and principal at Crabby Bill’s, has added more restaurants and services under its restaurant and hospitality umbrellas, including a restaurant in Dunedin. “This [acquiring restaurants] allows the next generation of our family to continue to...
DUNEDIN, FL
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Publix Opening a New Location

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Winsight and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
LUTZ, FL
995qyk.com

9 Florida Doughnut Shops Make Yelp’s Best in America List

One Tampa doughnut shop made Yelp’s Top 100 US Donut Shops in America list for 2022. But it might not be the one you’re thinking. I’m pretty partial to the doughnuts at Datz / Dough in Tampa, but when I’ve asked listeners about their favorite, inevitably Fray’s Donut House is the one I hear the most. But neither made Yelp’s Top 100 in America list. Here are the top 9 Florida spots for a great doughnut according to the reviews site.
TAMPA, FL
Jake Wells

The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in Florida

money in walletPhoto by Allef Vincus (Creative Commons) Recently, Realtor.com designated Miami as America's least affordable place to live. Suprisingly, the average monthly cost to rent in Miami is at $2,930. This amount is double the level considered affordable for people in the region given local incomes. Miami's typical rent takes up a whopping 60% of a household's typical income. Housing policy experts consider rents affordable at no more than 30% of pre-tax income. In all, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa have also had the fastest-growing rents in the country over the past year. (source)
FLORIDA STATE
wild941.com

Largo Man Who Won $1M Has Been Identified

I hope I get this lucky one day! Congratulations to Glenn Shukas of largo who just won $1M. He won by playing the Billion Dollar Gold Rush scratch-off Game. Florida Lottery officials say he has chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $880,000. Where did Shukas buy the ticket? He purchased it at the Publix on West Bay Drive in Largo. The Publix store is going to receive a $2K bonus for selling the ticket. The Billion Dollar Gold Rush game launched in February and features 4 top prizes of $15M and 24 prizes of $1M. Lottery officials say there are still 6 prizes of $1M remaining.
LARGO, FL
fox13news.com

FHP: 2 motorcyclists killed in crash on Gandy Boulevard

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A Gibsonton man and an Arizona woman lost their lives Saturday evening in a crash on Gandy Blvd, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a 71-year-old St. Pete woman was traveling northbound in the driveway of a Goodwill, located at 10596 Gandy Blvd., shortly after 6 p.m. when she entered the path of a motorcycle that was traveling eastbound on Gandy Blvd.
GIBSONTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy