Brantley Gilbert got the party started at the AfterLife 2022 Tour in Tampa on Tuesday, November 22. Brantley hasn’t had a tour stop in Tampa since 2019 for the Not Like Us Tour with Michael Ray. BG nation showed up in Tampa for the show, and was certainly not disappointed! Five Finger Death Punch closed out the show making it an awesome experience for any country/rock fan. This epic tour is not the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have joined forces. The two artists brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they partnered on their global #1 hit, “Blue On Black” in 2019.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO