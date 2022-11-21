ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
995qyk.com

The Best Of Brantley Gilbert At Amalie Arena

Brantley Gilbert got the party started at the AfterLife 2022 Tour in Tampa on Tuesday, November 22. Brantley hasn’t had a tour stop in Tampa since 2019 for the Not Like Us Tour with Michael Ray. BG nation showed up in Tampa for the show, and was certainly not disappointed! Five Finger Death Punch closed out the show making it an awesome experience for any country/rock fan. This epic tour is not the first time Five Finger Death Punch and Brantley Gilbert have joined forces. The two artists brought the worlds of hard rock and country rock together when they partnered on their global #1 hit, “Blue On Black” in 2019.
WFLA

Florida man claims $2M from Monopoly scratch-off game

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man’s $10 gamble paid off when he won a $2 million top prize from playing the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game from the Florida Lottery. Jordan Domingue, 43, of Panama City, claimed his $2 million top prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. Domingue chose to receive his winnings as a […]
