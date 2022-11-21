ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubuque, IA

KCRG.com

Parking in downtown Dubuque is free for holiday weekend

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Parking at downtown Dubuque meters, ramps and lots will be free from Thursday through Sunday, during the holiday weekend. In a press release, city leaders said the free parking is meant to encourage people to get out and shop local for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday - two important sales days for local businesses.
DUBUQUE, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Ag Informer: Clayton Co. Cattlemen of the Year

Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2022 Cattlemen of the Year: Rob Medberry. Wednesday 11/23. Hawk Talk with Dolph and Coach Ferentz 6:30-8:00pm. Friday 11/25. Hawkeye Football vs. Nebraska:...
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
MARION, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

North Linn & Central City Schools to Share Staff

The Central City and North Linn school boards have reached an agreement to share a Superintendent starting with the 2023-2024 school year. The Central City board approved the agreement at a special board meeting held Wednesday, November 16, the North Linn board approved the agreement at their board meeting on Tuesday, November 22.
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KIMT

One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa

DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
MANCHESTER, IA
x1071.com

Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat

A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
DUBUQUE, IA
littlevillagemag.com

Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County

The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
superhits106.com

Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley To Share Superintendent

The Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley community school districts will share a superintendent starting next school year. Dave Hoeger, currently the shared superintendent for the Maquoketa Valley and North Linn school districts, will become the superintendent for both Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg starting July 1st. Edgewood-Colesburg Superintendent Rob Busch plans to retire at that time. The school boards for both school districts approved the one-year superintendent sharing plan this week.
MAQUOKETA, IA
iheart.com

Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount

(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa

(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
MANCHESTER, IA

