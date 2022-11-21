Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Linn County man recreates Iowa Civil War battle flag down to every last stitch
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County man spent the last three weeks recreating an Iowa Civil War battle flag to bring to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to re-create the 1862 battle next week. Brandon Jolly re-creates civil war memorabilia including flags, uniforms, etc.; his latest was that of the...
KCRG.com
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The 5K in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque kicked off Thursday morning. At the starting line in Cedar Rapids, a line of kids were excited to begin their sprint in Greene Square.
KCRG.com
Students build ‘Hugelkultur,’ sustainable farming project in Linn County
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit is running an experiment in sustainable farming, one made possible thanks to a group of high schoolers. Tuesday, students with Iowa Big worked in a field in Marion to build a Hugelkultur. “That is a German raised bed,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director...
KCRG.com
Parking in downtown Dubuque is free for holiday weekend
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Parking at downtown Dubuque meters, ramps and lots will be free from Thursday through Sunday, during the holiday weekend. In a press release, city leaders said the free parking is meant to encourage people to get out and shop local for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday - two important sales days for local businesses.
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer: Clayton Co. Cattlemen of the Year
Over the weekend, we took our KMCH microphones to the 2022 Clayton County Beef Banquet in Elkader. On today’s “Ag Informer” we meet the 2022 Cattlemen of the Year: Rob Medberry. Wednesday 11/23. Hawk Talk with Dolph and Coach Ferentz 6:30-8:00pm. Friday 11/25. Hawkeye Football vs. Nebraska:...
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
North Linn & Central City Schools to Share Staff
The Central City and North Linn school boards have reached an agreement to share a Superintendent starting with the 2023-2024 school year. The Central City board approved the agreement at a special board meeting held Wednesday, November 16, the North Linn board approved the agreement at their board meeting on Tuesday, November 22.
KIMT
One person dead after ATV accident in NE Iowa
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa – One person is dead after an ATV accident near Manchester Wednesday afternoon. Iowa State Patrol hasn't released the name of the victim at this time. The accident happened on 240th Street, south of Manchester, Wednesday afternoon. The operator was riding the ATV west, went into a ditch and was thrown from the ATV.
Fatal four-wheeler accident in Delaware County
(Manchester) An ATV accident in Northeast Iowa on Wednesday afternoon resulted in one death. The Iowa State Patrol says the four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th Street and lost control. The ATV bottomed out upon entering the north ditch and the passengers were ejected. One rider was struck by the...
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat
A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
littlevillagemag.com
Man who drove his truck into abortion rights protesters in Cedar Rapids wants assault charge dismissed and trial moved out of Linn County
The man who drove his pickup truck into protesters crossing a street in Cedar Rapids in June pleaded not guilty to both crimes with which he has been charged. Several weeks after the incident, David Huston of Swisher was charged with Assault While Displaying a Dangerous Weapon and Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident.
superhits106.com
Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley To Share Superintendent
The Edgewood-Colesburg and Maquoketa Valley community school districts will share a superintendent starting next school year. Dave Hoeger, currently the shared superintendent for the Maquoketa Valley and North Linn school districts, will become the superintendent for both Maquoketa Valley and Edgewood-Colesburg starting July 1st. Edgewood-Colesburg Superintendent Rob Busch plans to retire at that time. The school boards for both school districts approved the one-year superintendent sharing plan this week.
KCRG.com
2022 state participants Center Point-Urbana and Springville pick up opening night wins
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Stormin’ Pointers won a tight contest with Marion, winning on the Wolves’ home floor 47-42. Center Point-Urbana was led in scoring by senior Taylor Reeves, who had a career-high 23. Over in Springville, the Orioles didn’t have much trouble with Ed-Co, winning...
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Nov. 17th, police were called to Lincoln Elementary School after staff found a gummy inside a student’s lunch pail. The student told school staff that his mother gives the gummy to him once in the morning and that he is to take a second one after lunch.
cbs2iowa.com
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
MANCHESTER, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is dead after an ATV crash on Wednesday in Manchester. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash happened in the 1500 block of 240th Street just after 3 pm. The four-wheeler was heading westbound when the driver lost control. The riders...
Cougar Sightings Are On The Rise In Wisconsin
'They are definitely a predator to be aware of,' a Large Carnivore Specialist said.
iheart.com
Iowa House race flips after Scott County recount
(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa House race appears to have flipped after a recount in Scott County. Democrat Craig Cooper holds a 6 vote lead over Republican Luana Stoltenberg in Iowa House District 81, which covers northwest Davenport. Before the recount, Stoltenberg led Cooper by 29 votes. Iowa Secretary...
iheart.com
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
