KCRG.com
Vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Iowa County
IOWA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thanksgiving night, around 8:10 pm, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a police pursuit south of Watkins. Benton County Police were pursuing a black Chevy pickup in relation to a criminal incident that had previously occurred. The police chase entered...
KCRG.com
Linn County man recreates Iowa Civil War battle flag down to every last stitch
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County man spent the last three weeks recreating an Iowa Civil War battle flag to bring to Prairie Grove, Arkansas, to re-create the 1862 battle next week. Brandon Jolly re-creates civil war memorabilia including flags, uniforms, etc.; his latest was that of the...
KCRG.com
Four-wheeler crash leaves 13-year-old dead in Delaware County
DELAWARE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Iowa State Patrol responded to the 1500 block of 240th Street in Manchester for a report of an ATV accident. Investigators say a four-wheeler was traveling westbound on 240th st when it lost control and entered the north...
cbs2iowa.com
One person dead after ATV crash in Manchester on Wednesday afternoon
KCRG.com
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. The 5K in Cedar Rapids and Dubuque kicked off Thursday morning. At the starting line in Cedar Rapids, a line of kids were excited to begin their sprint in Greene Square.
KCRG.com
Iowa City sleigh stolen on Friday
1650thefan.com
One Person Dies in Waterloo Shooting
One man is dead following a shooting in Waterloo on Monday night. Waterloo Police were dispatched to 215 Miriam Drive around 11:30PM on a call that a person had been shot. Police say that the body was found in a parking area. It’s confirmed that the victim was an adult male. Investigation efforts continue and no arrests have been made. The shooting is the eighth homicide this year in the city. Police say the man’s identity will be revealed at a later time.
westerniowatoday.com
More Than 100 Dead Animals Found At Iowa Farm
(Oxford, IA) More than 100 dead animals are found at an Iowa farm. The Iowa Farm Sanctuary says they responded to reports of a dead lamb on a nearby property, only to find hundreds of deceased animals. They’re working with local law enforcement and the Animal Rescue League of Iowa to rescue the surviving animals without adequate access to food or water. They’re asking for financial support to assist with the medical treatment of the survivors.
KCJJ
Iowa City man accused of locking household member in their room and assaulting them
An Iowa City man has been arrested on domestic abuse charges after allegedly locking a household member inside their room and physically assaulting him. Officers were called to the Lower Muscatine Road residence of 42-year-old Willy Bikoli Monday night on reports of an assault. According to the residents, Bikoli became upset with the victim when he received a phone call referencing the victim’s repeated late arrivals to school. Bikoli then went to the victim’s bedroom, locked it from the inside, and started becoming physically assaultive. The victim told officers that Bikoli grabbed his arms, and he attempted to get up off the bed and leave. However, Bikoli then reportedly became more physical.
iheart.com
One Dead After ATV Crash in Northeast Iowa
(Manchester, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says one person is dead after an ATV crash Wednesday in Manchester. The ISP says the crash happened a little after 3pm in the 1500 block of 240th Street. Investigators say the driver lost control of the vehicle, and the driver and a passenger were thrown from the ATV. One of the riders was killed in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.
KCRG.com
Multiple Marion businesses cited after selling alcohol to person under 21
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, November 23rd, 2022, the Marion Police Department conducted alcohol compliance checks at 29 Marion businesses that sell alcohol. The person attempting to purchase the alcohol was an adult and under 21 years of age. The following businesses sold alcohol to the underage individual:. Beans,...
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Teen Charged with Arson
A teenager has been arrested and charged with arson in connection with a Waterloo house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning. Waterloo Police say the fire broke out around 2:20AM at 328 Edwards St. A 16-year-old girl was charged with second-degree arson. She will be charged as a juvenile. No injuries were reported in the incident. The house received damage to the second floor.
KCRG.com
Students build ‘Hugelkultur,’ sustainable farming project in Linn County
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A local nonprofit is running an experiment in sustainable farming, one made possible thanks to a group of high schoolers. Tuesday, students with Iowa Big worked in a field in Marion to build a Hugelkultur. “That is a German raised bed,” said Emmaly Renshaw, Executive Director...
KCRG.com
Iowa City police ask for help finding stolen downtown sleigh
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Public Safety says the city’s decorative sleigh that usually sits downtown has been stolen. In a tweet, officials said the sleigh, which is displayed annually in the Pedestrian Mall, was taken sometime between 11:56 p.m. Friday and 1:15 a.m. Saturday. City officials...
KCRG.com
Waterloo police investigating fatal shooting
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after they say a man was shot and later died on Monday night. In a press release, police said they responded to the 200 block of Miriam Drive for a report of a person down. The man was taken to the hospital, where...
KCRG.com
Annual 'Turkey Trot' takes place in Cedar Rapids
Kids in eastern Iowa make a run for it in Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot. People in eastern Iowa made a run for it in the Thanksgiving Day 'Turkey Trot'. Unlikely friendship that began accidentally on Thanksgiving, still going strong. Updated: 7 hours ago. An unlikely friendship captured people's hearts in...
KCRG.com
6-year-old in Cedar Rapids needs kidney to grow up
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Six-year-old Jakori Johnson and his mother are desperately searching for a kidney donor. ”I like to play basketball. I even like spending time with my grandma,” Jakori told us. The Cedar Rapids boy is the youngest of three brothers. He seems like a typical 6-year-old,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man shares experience of wife with Alzheimer’s while encouraging caregivers to seek support
1650thefan.com
Two Injured After Early Sunday Waterloo Shooting
Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Waterloo. Police say the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. in the area of Logan Avenue and Harrison Street. Both were inside a vehicle, and Police said someone started shooting at the car. Neither victim had life-threatening injuries. Waterloo Police said they have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting and that the investigation is continuing.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley hands out free meals ahead of Thanksgiving
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Local restaurant owner Willie Ray Fairley may be known for serving communities across the country after natural disasters, but this week he gave back to his local community. The owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids gave out 250 to 300 free meals...
