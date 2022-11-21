This home in Brooklyn, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,402 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Karen Heyman. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. Discretely located off the foyer, the primary bedroom is complemented by an en-suite bathroom with Aglo Ceppo honed stone walls, flooring and countertops, and a custom-slatted white maple double vanity with satin nickel cabinetry pulls, deck-mounted faucet and oak controls. Additional services include private on-site parking available for rent or purchase, 24-hour doorman and concierge, package room with refrigerated storage, bicycle storage and private residential storage available for purchase. Features include a 60’ indoor lap pool, wellness amenities, juice bar, a 58’ outdoor pool and hot tub, cabanas, barbecue areas, children’s ship-inspired playground & waterpark, and a full-size tennis court overlooking the Brooklyn Bridge, lower Manhattan and beyond. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Olympia is designed to maximize comfort and convenience, boasting over 38,000 SF of indoor and outdoor services and amenities spread over 3 levels. The Bridge level of Olympia, on the 10th floor, offers a variety of indoor & outdoor amenities dedicated to recreation and relaxation.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO