South Portland, ME

WGME

Portland Pot Dispensary burglarized

PORTLAND, Maine -- Sweet Dirt Pot Recreational Cannabis Dispensary on Forest Avenue in Portland was burglarized after midnight on Friday. There was a considerable amount of damage to the doors and displays. But Portland Police Department Major Robert Martin said that none of the material taken contained THC, the active...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler sees boost in participants

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Before feasting on Thanksgiving, Mainers laced up their sneakers to run in the annual Portland Thanksgiving Day 4-miler. It's a race that loops downtown and through the Old Port and the course was crowded Thursday with registration up this year. As of Tuesday organizers told us there...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland's Free Street temporarily opened after months of delays

PORTLAND (WGME) – Free Street in Portland has been temporarily opened, months after construction was supposed to be completed. The ongoing construction is frustrating for area businesses, customers, residents, and pedestrians. "You go up one way and then you have to turn around because they have that blocked off,"...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Maine Mariners host annual holiday food drive

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Mariners are back home Wednesday night, kicking off a holiday homestand. The team is also having its annual food drive at the Cross Insurance Arena. Fans going to the Mariners game against Reading can drop off some non-perishable items outside the ticket office, with...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gorham bagel shop delivers over 100 Thanksgiving meals

GORHAM, Maine (WGME) -- The Mister Bagel shop in Gorham continues their tradition of distributing Thanksgiving meals for those who otherwise might not have one. The restaurant started this tradition thirteen years ago. The owner of the restaurant, Heather Moody, along with volunteers consisting of Heather's friends, the fire department,...
GORHAM, ME
WGME

Saco, Biddeford communities come together for free meal on Thanksgiving

SCAO, Maine (WGME) -- Thanksgiving is a time where communities are meant to come together and in Saco Thursday hundreds came out for just that. The 23rd annual free community Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the local Knights of Columbus, was held at the Most Holy Trinity Church. Hundreds of volunteers...
SACO, ME
WGME

Missing Maine man with intellectual disabilities found safe

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 40-year-old William Broomall. Broomall was last seen Thursday when he left a group home on Forest Avenue. Police describe him as a 5'10", 200-pound white man with brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. Broomall has intellectual...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Two rescued from Biddeford fire

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Two people were rescued after a fire broke out in Biddeford. A captain with the Biddeford Fire Department says crews responded to 16 Dupont Avenue just after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The fire reportedly started in an attached garage at a home, but firefighters were able to keep...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

State police investigating suspicious death in Poland

POLAND (WGME) -- State police confirm a suspicious death is under investigation in Poland and a man has been arrested. According to spokesperson Shannon Moss, says the department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating the death at a home on Poplar Drive. Detectives along with Evidence Response Technicians were processing the scene all day Thursday.
POLAND, ME
WGME

110th annual Turkey Bowl was a classic match-up

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Two long-time rivals clashed in the 110th annual Turkey Bowl Thursday morning, the last high school football game for Maine this year. Both Portland and Deering are coming off hard-fought seasons; Portland having just come up short in the state championship, and Deering struggling to gain traction this season, picking up their only win against Brunswick on the road.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Oxford diner to serve Thanksgiving meal to anyone who needs one

OXFORD (WGME) – A diner in Oxford is making sure everyone has a full plate this Thanksgiving. "Daddy O's" says it will be serving a Thanksgiving meal for anyone who needs or wants one. CBS13 Photojournalist Zak Morin spent Wednesday at the diner as employees got ready for the...
OXFORD, ME
WGME

Mariners sail past Reading 5-3

PORTLAND, ME – November 23, 2022 – A pair of goals by Mathew Santos fueled the offense in a 5-3 Mariners victory on Wednesday night over the Reading Royals at the Cross Insurance Arena. Maine snapped a four game home losing streak and picked up a point in their third game in a row as Michael DiPietro won his Mariners debut in net.
PORTLAND, ME

