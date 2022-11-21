Read full article on original website
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
The Blizzard of ‘93: the Snowstorm of the Century?
I’m again turning to this monthly history column to write about significant winter weather events that didn’t make it into my new book, Historic Snowstorms of Central New York. I learned about so many memorable storms and since I hate to waste a good story, I’m sharing them here. This month the focus is on the Blizzard of 1993, which happened recently enough for most readers to recall. Many consider it the biggest storm of their lifetime.
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Hazardous Weather Warning, Flooding Is Possible This Weekend In WNY
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook warning for Buffalo and Western New York this weekend. Buffalo and WNY were pummeled with snow during the historic lake effect snowstorm. The National Weather Service Eastern Region provided updated totals as of 1 pm yesterday, Sunday, November 21, 2022,
Will Marijuana Farmers Markets Soon Be Legal In New York State?
Farmers markets are all the rage. Could we see cannabis farmers markets in New York State soon? When it comes to getting fresher and often cheaper products, many New Yorkers turn to farmers markets,. a market at which local farmers sell their agricultural products directly to consumers. 36 Cannabis Dispensary...
96.1 The Breeze
Check Out These Insane Snowfall Totals In New York
This weekend was one of the worst on record for snowfall in New York State. Western and Upstate New York was hit with several days of massive lake effect snowstorms and some areas are still trying to dig themselves out of the feet of snow that was dropped on them by Mother Nature.
Marijuana Retail Licenses In Buffalo Will Be Delayed Due To Lawsuit
If you were looking forward to legal marijuana dispensaries opening soon in Buffalo, there has been a major setback. A lawsuit is preventing certain regions from receiving licenses. On Thursday, November 10, 2022, a judge blocked 63 licenses from being awarded in five regions around the New York State. Due...
5 Buffalo Based Distilleries To Check Out
There are a lot of great reasons to live in Buffalo and Western New York, among them is the great access to food and drinks. With that access to drinks, comes lots of great distilleries that have been popping up all over the region. For various reasons, there hadn't been...
Buffalo City Worker Crushed by Truck Clearing Record Snowfall
A Buffalo city worker has died in a tragic accident after being crushed by a high loader truck on Wednesday morning. Before the incident, they were working to clear jaw-dropping snowfall in the Buffalo area. According to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia, the employee died instantly when he was struck at 11:15 am by a truck moving snow into a dump truck in reverse.
Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?
There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
marketplace.org
How a Buffalo child care center saved itself by closing temporarily
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. More than two years after COVID-19 disrupted child care in America, Dasha Nadolinski made the...
Why Buffalo got so much snow last weekend
This article was originally featured on The Conversation. It’s hard for most people to imagine 6 feet of snow in one storm, like the Buffalo area saw over the weekend, but such extreme snowfall events occasionally happen along the eastern edges of the Great Lakes. The phenomenon is called...
Snowstorm Damage Your Home? New York State Is Making It Easier To File Claims
If your home sustained damage due to the recent lake effect snowstorm in Buffalo and Western New York, New York State is making it earlier to file a claim. Governor Kathy Hochul has instructed the Department of Financial Services to give Temporary Adjuster Permits to qualified out-of-state independent insurance adjusters to help expedite insurance claims. This move will increase the number of adjusters available to residents hardest hit by the lake effect snowstorm, so they can get paid out quicker. Governor Hochul said,
onthewater.com
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
As we approach the Thanksgiving holiday, many anglers are thankful that we didn’t experience the record snowfall in Buffalo and Erie County to the south of us. We will feel some of the effects of the storm here for some time in the Niagara River. High winds on Lake...
96.1 The Breeze
Massive Flooding Possible This Weekend Across New York
It looks like another major weather event could impact New York State Thanksgiving weekend. Parts of the state saw historic snowfall over several days last weekend and now it looks like warmer weather and another storm front coming through could lead to massive flooding issues across the state. First, let's...
wxxinews.org
Hunger Free America says the number of 'food insecure' people in New York state is soaring
Advocates and various officials gathered Wednesday at the Community Food Cupboard in Rochester to talk about what they say is a soaring need to help people who are hungry. According to a report by the nonprofit organization Hunger Free America, the number of people without enough food between October of 2021 and October 2022, spiked by 35% in New York state. According to USDA food insecurity data, Hunger Free America said that across the state, nearly 11% of residents, or 2.1 million people, lived in food-insecure households from 2019-2021.
Awful Weather Forecasted for Thanksgiving Weekend in New York
Western New York and Central New York (off Lake Ontario) had one of the worst weather weekends in history. 80 inches of snow fell in Orchard Park; 66 inches in a 24-hour period, which is a record in New York State. Anywhere from 3-6 feet of snow fell in the hardest hit regions of Western New York and while the lake effect snowstorm ended before Monday, cleanup is still taking place as many are left indoors.
How soon could Buffalo become a port city for cruise ships?
Buffalo's next big project is becoming a port city for cruise ships, with a goal of attracting passengers from all over the world.
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
Coca-Cola builds on Town of Tonawanda operations with $22.6M expansion
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Coca-Cola Beverage Northeast Inc. is in the midst of a $22.61 million expansion of local operations. The Town of Tonawanda project is on pace to be completed by mid-2023. “That a company like Coke Beverage is making this level of investment is a show...
96.1 The Breeze
