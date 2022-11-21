A TikToker Near The North Pole Is Sharing Grocery Prices & The Numbers Are Mind-Blowing

Grocery shopping has gotten expensive no matter where you are these days, but prices near the North Pole are truly on another level.

TikToker Cecilia Blomdahl lives just outside of Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, which is the world’s northernmost settlement and about 1,300 kilometres from the North Pole.

With the climate in that part of the world, it's not surprising that nothing grows there. This means all food has to be imported, and that drives up the prices.

Fruit seems to be the most expensive thing to buy.

"I bought a watermelon and thought the price was completely fine until I posted it on my Instagram stories and people were like 'are you kidding'," she said in one of her TikTok videos.

The price: US$19!

If that seems a bit ridiculous, most people in her comments agree.

"Wait, what?!?? $19 USD?!?? Wow!!!" one person said.

"And here I am not buying one for 5.99 because it seemed expensive," another person stated.

However, one follower didn't seem all that shocked because they pay even more where they live.

"In New Zealand that is normal I've seen a watermelon for $25," they said.

In a previous video posted in 2021, Blomdahl revealed other produce prices and they were also pretty high.

The price of a small bag of spinach was US$3.13 and a small container of blueberries cost US$7.

People commented on the video, comparing it to where they live.

"I live in Alaska, USA. People often don’t understand how expensive food can get when it has to be shipped here in refrigerated boats/planes," one person wrote to which Blomdahl replied, "Exactly! Our salad comes by airplane 😂 💰💰💰."

In a more recent video, Blomdahl takes her viewers on a trip to the only grocery store in town.

"No guns in the store so you give them to one of the people so they can lock them [up]," she said at the beginning of the video. "Guns are for polar bear protection."

In the video Blomdahl shows she spent US$1.46 on frozen green beans, US$5.37 for Greek yogurt, US$3.41 for cottage cheese, US$1.46 on coconut milk, US$4.88 on muesli, and US$3.12 on one avocado.

A lot of people who watched the video expressed the prices aren't as bad as they expected them to be.

"Besides the avocado and cereal, the prices didn't seem too bad!" one person commented.

"I was definitely expecting the prices to be more extreme given that Svalbard is more remote," another person echoed.

Others compared the food prices to where they live.

"Why is your grocery cheaper than Nunavut. Canada needs to step up," one follower wrote, while another stated the food is much more affordable than in the U.S., aside from certain products.

"Yogurt and avocados quite expensive compared to Tennessee," one person wrote.

A TikToker from Australia was also surprised by the prices writing: "Cheaper than the food in Australia somehow!"

While an avocado will set you back in Longyearbyen, avocados are much, much cheaper in other parts of the world.

"Not me buying a much bigger avocado for 0.05 USD. 😃 in Uganda and Kenya," a person stated in the comments.

