With the 2022 F1 season officially complete, it is time to look back on each team’s best weekend of the year. It wasn’t the F1 Championship battle for the ages like we saw in 2021. However, there were plenty of brilliant races and surprising results. With the new 2022 regulations, there were many questions at the start of the year up and down the pitlane. Who would be competitive? Who would regress? Well, for the first time since 2019, every team scored points. Every team had its moments in what was, the longest season in Formula 1 history.

14 HOURS AGO