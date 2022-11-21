Read full article on original website
DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market
DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
Do You Seek Reliable Passive Income? Trust this Low Beta Stock
Earn reliable passive income with dividend-paying stocks. In this article, we’ll discuss one consumer stock with a low beta and a stellar dividend payment and growth history. Investors eyeing reliable passive income could consider investing in top-quality dividend stocks. While several companies have been paying and increasing their dividends,...
Oh Deere! Stock is Up After Strong Q4 Showing
Shares of Deere & Co. (NYSE: DE) were on an upswing in pre-market trading on Wednesday after the company reported strong fiscal Q4 results. DE reported revenues of $15.54 billion in fiscal Q4, up 37% year-over-year and beating analysts’ estimates by $890 million. The manufacturer of agricultural machinery and...
2 Israeli Tech Stocks with Great Growth Prospects
Wix and CyberArk are Israeli software companies that have innovation in their veins. After a rough year, both stocks are worthy of consideration while valuation multiples are still depressed. When it comes to exciting, high-growth tech stocks, the 2022 bear market has been one of the worst since the dot-com...
INTC and HPQ: PC Slowdown Chipping Away at the Stocks
Shares of PC makers, Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and HP (HPQ) have not fared well in the past year and have dropped by more than 30% and 7%, respectively. Let us take a look at these two stocks in more detail. The drawdown in Intel stock has been as the chip...
Warren Buffett Buys Taiwan Semiconductor Stock (NYSE:TSM). Should You?
Macroeconomic and geopolitical concerns had an adverse impact on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor over the past year. In what appears to be a turning point for the stock, Buffet’s $4.1 billion investment makes for a solid vote of confidence in the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor’s (NYSE: TSM) mission-critical, proprietary integrated...
Stock Market Today: Indices Finish Mixed as Treasury Yields Climb
Stock indices finished today’s trading session mixed. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.03% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.45%. The communications sector was the session’s laggard, as it lost 0.59%. Conversely, the healthcare sector was the session’s leader, with a gain...
QURE: The Most Expensive Treatment EVER Is Here
Gene therapy company uniQure’s (NASDAQ:QURE) partner CSL has received approval for Hemgenix for the treatment of adults with haemophilia B in the U.S. CSL had licensed global rights for the gene therapy from QURE in 2021 and is now solely responsible for its development and commercialization. Importantly, Hemgenix has...
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Gains Momentum; Should You Bet?
Travelzoo stock has witnessed a recovery in the recent past. TZOO stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) is an online media marketplace providing offers and deals related to travel, entertainment, and lifestyle. While TZOO stock is trading in the red in 2022, it witnessed a recovery in the recent past and gained about 22% in one month. Moreover, this penny stock carries an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks, implying a positive outlook.
Crude Oil Falls after EU Proposes Price Cap
WTI crude oil fell 3.72% to close at $77.94 per barrel, as the proposed price cap on Russian oil might be $65-$70 per barrel. This would be higher than the current market price of Russian oil. The latest numbers from the American Petroleum Institute indicate oil stockpiles dropped by 4.8...
AR, EQT: Will the Uptrend Sustain?
Antero and EQT stocks have doubled in 2022 and made their investors rich. Moreover, favorable sector trends augur well for future growth. The stocks of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) and EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) doubled in 2022. (See the graph below. Meanwhile, higher demand, increased exports, and underinvestment in the sector will support higher prices, which in turn may drive these stocks higher.
These 5 Mid-Cap Stocks Doubled in 2022; Which Do You Already Own?
These five mid-cap stocks have defied the broader market trend and more than doubled their investors’ investments in 2022. Persistently high inflation, the Fed’s hawkish stance to bring inflation down, and an uncertain economic trajectory made investing in equities unattractive. Nevertheless, several stocks defied the general market trend and delivered stellar returns in 2022. Against this background, let’s zoom in on five mid-cap stocks (market cap of $2-$10 billion) that have more than doubled this year.
NVDA, SHOP, AMZN, MSFT: Is It Finally the Time to Bet on Tech Stocks?
The smaller rate hikes and easing of inflation provide a solid base for a recovery in tech stocks. Let’s see how these tech stocks stack up on TipRanks’ datasets. Shares of large tech companies, including Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) closed higher on November 23, after the minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting indicated that most officials see smaller rate hikes in the future. The easing of macro headwinds sets the ground for a recovery in tech stocks.
Guess Stock (NYSE:GES) Recovers Losses Despite Earnings Miss
Guess initially slumped on its recent earnings report but turned those losses around. There’s an almost even chance that the company could ultimately buck the trend of declining retail opportunities in an inflation-plagued market. It’s a bad time to be a retailer, and Guess? (NYSE:GES), which I will refer...
3 Battered Tech Stocks with High Upside Potential
Salesforce, PayPal, and CrowdStrike are three top-tier tech stocks that may have been oversold beyond what’s reasonable. As these firms look to get back on the growth track while making progress on margins, each name may be worth considering for 2023. Most of the damage this year has been...
Unite with Unity Software Stock (NYSE:U). Its Turnaround Has Begun
Unity Software stock was one of the biggest losers from this year’s market crash. Nonetheless, the stock is showing signs of a rebound, and its current price level likely presents an attractive opportunity for long-term investors. With the overall tech space bloodbath in recent months, one stock that has...
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Jumps on News of Potential Takeover
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) jumped as much as 35% in today’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of a potential acquisition from private equity firm Vista Equity. However, no decision has been made yet. Is COUP Stock a Buy?. COUP stock has a Hold consensus rating based on...
Porch Group Shares (NASDAQ: PRCH) Surge as Insiders Increase Ownership
Shares of software platform Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) jumped more than 23% after the company’s CEO announced plans to purchase up to $5 million worth of shares. Currently, Matt Ehrlichman has a $27 million ownership in the company, qualifying him as an over 10% owner. His most recent purchase was for 256,949 shares at $1.59 per share, equating to a total value of $408,390.
Why Did Novavax’s (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Tank Yesterday?
Novavax shares witnessed a downward trend on Tuesday after the company announced the termination of the 350 million COVID-19 vaccine delivery deal with Gavi. Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock plunged over 10% on Tuesday after the company announced the termination of the COVID-19 vaccine deal with Gavi. Gavi is an international organization that aims to improve access to vaccines in low-income countries.
Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Adds 37% in One Month; Is Recovery in the Cards?
Peloton stock puts on 37% in one month. The company’s measures to stabilize the business and spur growth are gaining ground. Shares of the beleaguered fitness-at-home equipment maker, Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON), have gained about 37% in one month. However, the uncertainty over demand trends and pressure on margins could restrict the upside.
