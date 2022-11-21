Read full article on original website
Wednesday: what is the Nevermore Academy monster?
What is the Nevermore Academy monster in Wednesday? Warning, spoilers ahead! The Addams Family return in new Netflix series Wednesday, where Tim Burton sends Gomez and Morticia’s daughter to boarding school for her sins. We say sins, she hurt school bullies who absolutely deserves some comeuppance. In any case,...
Is Uncle Fester in Wednesday?
Is Uncle Fester in Wednesday? Tim Burton has put his spin on the Addams Family for horror series Wednesday, where the troubled daughter is sent to Nevermore Academy, where she might fit in better with the misfit student body. Wednesday fits in alright, diving head first into a local mystery...
Strange World 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, more
What is the Strange World 2 release date? We all love a good Disney movie, but the only thing better than a Disney movie is, you guessed it, a Disney movie sequel. Strange World, which is inspired by pulp magazines and retro science fiction movies, has delighted audiences with its stunning visuals — but will that translate into a sequel? The good news is that Don Hall and Qui Nguyen, at least, seem to be up for it.
Who is playing Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series?
Who plays Wednesday Addams on the new Netflix series? For a certain generation, when they hear the name Wednesday Addams they immediately think of the inimitable Christina Ricci, who brought the character to life in the wonderful Addams Family movies. Yet you can’t keep a good franchise down, and it’s...
Every song in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
What are the songs in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special? If there’s one thing you can say about the superhero movies James Gunn makes, it’s that they have absolutely amazing soundtracks. He introduced us to not one but two Awesome Mixes in his Marvel movies, while his DC movie The Suicide Squad didn’t need an excuse to include some great tunes.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Fast and Furious 7 ending was originally “very different”
The Fast and Furious movies are renowned for taking things in crazy directions and keeping audiences on their toes, but the ending to the seventh instalment in the action movie series was initially going to be very different, before being changed for a sweet reason. From sending Fast and Furious...
Andor episode 12 review: a fitting send-off, for now
Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened. It may be the kind of message you’d see on a boomer’s Facebook page, but it’s a rather appropriate sentiment to describe the fact our favourite Star Wars series has come to its conclusion. Andor has...
Jim Carrey pitched a horror movie with Everything Everywhere directors
Jim Carrey is mostly known for his contribution to comedy movies: playing starring roles in films like Dumb & Dumber, Ace Ventura, The Mask, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 to name a few. However, in the past, his roles have verged into slighter darker territory, as seen with ‘90s movie The Cable Guy, but a collaboration between Hollywood’s funnyman and the directors of time travel movie Everything Everywhere All At Once might come as a surprise to some. Especially when you find out that what Carrey wanted to collaborate with them on was a horror movie.
Topher Grace defends Avatar 2 from “haters”
The highly-anticipated animated movie Avatar 2 might be divisive among some, but Spider-Man movie actor Topher Grace had some choice words for the film’s “haters.” The Way of Water, which is the sequel to the 2009 original science fiction movie, has divided opinion during its decade-long journey to the big screen.
Star Wars: Andor finale post-credit scene explained
What happens in the Star Wars: Andor finale post-credit scene? If you’ve been watching the Star Wars series, you’ll know that there haven’t been any post-credit scenes so far, but that all changes with the final episode of Andor season 1. The sci-fi series wrapped up in...
The Walking Dead star finished horror series with two broken feet
Making a TV series is hard work for everyone involved, but it’s easy to presume that the actors are insulated from the difficult parts of making TV. Well, that’s not true. You could be making the lightest, most throwaway comedy series in the world, and I guarantee the stars involved are putting up with the same shit we all put up with in our day jobs.
How many seasons of The Witcher will there be?
How many seasons of The Witcher will there be? The Witcher is one of the best fantasy series around, and at its best is just as good as anything from the world of Westeros or Middle-earth. The TV series has also been hugely popular among audiences, and before the release of Squid Game and the drama series Bridgerton, was the most-watched original Netflix series.
Star Wars: is K-2SO in Andor season 2?
While we might not know the Andor season 2 release date, there are some things that we do know, such as whether or not K-2SO is in Andor season 2. K-2SO became a fan favourite Star Wars character with his introduction in the Star Wars movie Rogue One. In the...
Matthew McConaughey turned down the MCU to do one of his worst movies
Not everyone loves the idea of being an MCU character. Marvel movies and Marvel series are a bit crowded, and if you’re a big star, that mightn’t leave you with much to work with. Matthew McConaughey turned down the opportunity, only to make one of his worst movies.
Kelsey Grammer reveals why Frasier reboot isn’t bringing back Niles
When rumours started to go around that Paramount Plus was working on a Frasier reboot, everyone had one question, ‘will they bring back the supporting cast?’ It makes sense, to be honest, because while we love the cantankerous radio psychiatrist Frasier Crane, it was his weird and wonderful friends that made the comedy series such a hit.
Jake Gyllenhaal’s mind is blown learning Dennis Quaid played his dad
Jake Gyllenhaal has a long and storied career in Hollywood. He got his start when he was just a kid appearing in comedy movies like City Slickers before eventually getting his breakout role playing the titular lead in the teen movie Donnie Darko. Since then, he’s appeared in some of the best movies ever made and even played this writer’s favourite Spider-Man villain.
Star Wars Andor: what were the prisoners building on Narkina 5?
What were the prisoners building on Narkina 5 in Star Wars: Andor? It’s a question that has been playing on the minds of fans of the Star Wars series for weeks now, but thanks to Andor episode 12, we finally have a definitive answer. The thrilling fight between the...
Andor season 2 will include one of the best Rogue One characters
With Diego Luna leading the way as Cassian Andor, there were a lot of exciting characters played by the Andor cast throughout the first season of the Star Wars series. However, with Andor season 1’s finale recently dropping on Disney Plus, and Andor season 2 already beginning production, attention is already beginning to turn to what Star Wars characters we might see in the second season of the sci-fi series.
Chris Evans is not a movie star, says Quentin Tarantino in MCU rant
Chris Evans might be People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive, but according to director Quentin Tarantino, the Marvel movie actor is no movie star. Tarantino has been vocal about what he calls the ‘Marvel-ization of Hollywood’ before in previous interviews, and continued the discussion during as recent interview on the 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast (via Mediaite).
