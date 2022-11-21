Read full article on original website
Related
FDA approves the first-ever drug that can delay the progression of Type 1 diabetes
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved of the first drug that could be used to delay the development and onset of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The drug is called Teplizumab (Tzield) and is an injectable medication that can push back the onset of this disease. The drug delays the onset of Type 1 diabetes in adults at stage three, and in children aged eight years and older at stage two.
itechpost.com
FDA Approves a Drug That Could Slow Down Type 1 Diabetes Development
The medical industry has been dedicated not just to healing the sick but finding ways to avoid being ill in the first place. They have made strides once again, as the FDA approves the first drug that slows down the development of Type 1 diabetes (T1D). The intravenous medication is called Teplizumab (Tzield) according to Interesting Engineering.
NASDAQ
Palisade Bio's (PALI) LB1148 Gets FDA Fast-Track Designation
Shares of Palisade Bio PALI were up 81.08% during market hours after the company announced that its lead asset, LB1148, a protease inhibitor has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for accelerated return of bowel function following gastrointestinal (GI) surgery. However, the stock has plunged 100% in the...
EverydayHealth.com
Blood Pressure Pills Recalled Over Potential Cancer Risk
Aurobindo Pharma USA is voluntarily recalling a blood pressure tablet because of a potential cancer risk, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The company is recalling two lots of its quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets, which are prescribed to lower blood pressure in people with hypertension, over concerns that the pills may be contaminated with nitrosamine, the FDA said in a statement.
reviewofoptometry.com
Cataract Surgery Positively Correlated to AMD Progression
While it remains unknown whether cataract surgery directly affects the risk of AMD and its progression, researchers recently reported that the association between the two appears to become more significant with longer follow-up periods. Photo: Wikicommons/Augen33. Click image to enlarge. As the US population ages, the number of people with...
MedicalXpress
Ultra-high-resolution MRI reveals migraine brain changes
For the first time, a new study has identified enlarged perivascular spaces in the brains of migraine sufferers. Results of the study will be presented next week at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "In people with chronic migraine and episodic migraine without aura, there...
Investopedia
Pharma Giants Eye Obesity Treatments
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last month designated Eli Lilly's (LLY) weight-loss drug, Tirzepatide, for fast-track approval. Already endorsed to treat type-2 diabetes, the drug, with the brand name Mounjaro, will likely hit the market next year with additional approval to treat obesity. It's a market with enormous...
Harvard Health
Trying to lower stubbornly high LDL cholesterol?
Expert consensus focuses on individual planning to bring down elevated LDL. Recently I met with Nancy, a 72-year-old woman with coronary artery disease, to review her latest cholesterol results. Despite taking a statin, following a healthy diet, and exercising regularly, her low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol remained above our target. "What else can I do?" she asked. "When I increase my statin dose I get terrible leg pains. But I don’t want to have another heart attack!"
Medical News Today
Resistant blood pressure: New drug proves effective in phase 2 trials
Uncontrolled high blood pressure—or hypertension—affects millions of people worldwide, putting them at greater risk of serious health conditions. Research on a new drug called Baxdrostat has shown that it can substantially reduce blood pressure in people with treatment-resistant hypertension. The results of the phase 2 trial support the...
cohaitungchi.com
Reading Your Thyroid Blood Test Results
Thyroid blood checks are an essential a part of diagnosing and treating thyroid problems. Understanding outcomes, nevertheless, takes some information about what these checks examine for, how they have an effect on your thyroid, and the way they do or do not work together with each other. With out this,...
MedicalXpress
How repairing the gut saves brain function after stroke
Stroke is a leading cause of death, dementia and serious long-term disability. According to the American Heart Association, stroke patients also have a greater risk of depression, which negatively affects functional and cognitive recovery. The only Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved drug for treating stroke, which is a type of...
NASDAQ
BioMarin (BMRN) Up After FDA Scraps AdCom Meet for BLA Filing
Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. BMRN increased 7.3% on Nov 23 on investors’ optimism about the FDA’s decision to not hold an advisory committee (AdCom) meeting to review the company’s biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval for Roctavian (valoctocogene roxaparvovec or valrox) gene therapy. The BLA, currently...
AboutLawsuits.com
Prolia Hypocalcemia Problems Among Dialysis Patients Results in FDA Investigation
Following years of concerns about the side effects of Prolia causing bone fractures, federal regulators are evaluating new data suggesting the osteoporosis drug may cause dangerously low calcium levels within patients’ blood and increase mortality rates among individuals undergoing dialysis treatment. Prolia (denosumab) is an osteoporosis treatment drug that...
tipranks.com
Why Isn’t Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC) Listing its Skin-Care Unit?
Bausch Health drops its plans to raise about $100 million through an initial public offering of its aesthetic medical devices unit, Solta Medical. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) has dropped plans to list its aesthetic medical devices unit, Solta Medical, through a U.S. initial public offering. Though the reasons for the withdrawal of its IPO plan are not clear, it is possible that the challenging macroeconomic environment and a considerable dip in the company’s valuation are to blame.
MedicalXpress
Persistent asthma linked to increased buildup of plaque in arteries leading to the brain
Adults with persistent asthma may be at increased risk of heart attack or stroke because of excess plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, according to new research published today in the Journal of the American Heart Association, an open access, peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association. People in the study had more plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, large arteries on the left and right side of the neck that carry blood to the brain, compared to people without asthma.
Medical News Today
Can diabetes drugs like insulin, metformin affect MS risk?
The causes of many autoimmune conditions are unclear, and having one, such as type 2 diabetes, can mean you are more likely to develop another one. Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a potentially debilitating condition, most cases of which are unexplained. A recent piece of research has proposed that people under...
FDA approves $3.5M Hemgenix gene therapy drug
The FDA approved a $3.5 million gene therapy treatment, Hemgenix, which treats people with Hemophilia B.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
FDA approves $3.5 million treatment for hemophilia, now the most expensive drug in the world
The US Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Hemgenix, a new drug to treat hemophilia. Manufacturer CSL Behring set the price at $3.5 million per treatment, making it the most expensive drug in the world.
tipranks.com
Porch Group Shares (NASDAQ: PRCH) Surge as Insiders Increase Ownership
Shares of software platform Porch Group (NASDAQ: PRCH) jumped more than 23% after the company’s CEO announced plans to purchase up to $5 million worth of shares. Currently, Matt Ehrlichman has a $27 million ownership in the company, qualifying him as an over 10% owner. His most recent purchase was for 256,949 shares at $1.59 per share, equating to a total value of $408,390.
Comments / 0