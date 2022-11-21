Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the celebrities and big businesses that lost big in FTX's collapse
The collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has cost a multitude of people and organizations a substantial amount of cash.
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt FTX Had $9,000,000,000 in Liabilities With Only $900 Million in Liquid Assets Prior to Collapse: Report
New documents reveal that bankrupt crypto exchange FTX reportedly had liabilities 10x larger than the value of all of its liquid assets combined prior to its implosion last week. According to a recent report by the Financial Times, FTX’s balance sheet reveals the extent of the embattled crypto exchange’s outstanding...
CNBC
From $32 billion to criminal investigations: How Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto empire vanished overnight
Here's how the biggest collapse in crypto history went down — and what happens next. The Kimchi Swap put Sam Bankman-Fried on the map. The year was 2017, and the ex-Jane Street Capital quant trader noticed something funny when he looked at the page on CoinMarketCap.com listing the price of.
Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says
About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange
The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
An executive at an FTX affiliate threw up when he learnt of the crypto exchange's impending collapse, report says
FTX Digital Markets' co-CEO threw up when he learnt of FTX's problems, sources told the WSJ. FTX filed for bankruptcy Friday. Subsidiary FDM filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection Tuesday. Other staff say they learned about FTX's collapse through Twitter and the media rather than via the company. The co-CEO...
Genesis faces bankruptcy without $500 million cash injection, Binance and Apollo shun crypto lender
Genesis sought to raise $500 million – $1 billion to ward off bankruptcy concerns. The crypto lender tried to secure capital from Binance and Apollo but both entities turned down the chance. Genesis launched efforts to raise capital after exposure to FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried’s troubled crypto exchange. Major...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Sam Bankman-Fried Probably Committed Fraud, Warns of More FTX Contagion
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is weighing in on the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, saying that the firm’s CEO Sam Bankman-Fried probably committed some form of fraud during the ordeal. In a new interview on the All-In Podcast, Armstrong says he spoke to both Bankman-Fried and Binance CEO Changpeng...
A new bankruptcy filing shows the value of FTX's crypto holdings is just $659,000, after Sam Bankman-Fried said they were worth $5.5 billion
Bankruptcy filings show the fair value of crypto held by FTX is $659,000. That compares to Sam Bankman-Fried claim FTX held about $5.5 billion in "less liquid" crypto tokens. "Never in my career have I seen such a complete failure of corporate controls," new FTX CEO John Ray III said.
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Cathie Wood is buying the dip in Coinbase, adding $53 million this month as the FTX collapse pressures the crypto industry
Wall Street has soured on Coinbase since the FTX debacle, but ARK's Cathie Wood sees a buying opportunity as the stock price crumbles.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
dailyhodl.com
‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why
The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
cryptoglobe.com
Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Adds Over 50,000 New Holders During Crypto Market Rout
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has added over 50,000 new holders on the blockchain even amid a cryptocurrency market rout triggered by the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. According to data from CoinMarketCap and Etherscan, the number of unique addresses holding Shiba Inu on the blockchain...
zycrypto.com
XRP Lawsuit: Good Chance SEC Will Settle With Ripple To Avoid Exposing Hinman Documents, Says Legal Expert
The end of Ripple Labs’s legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission might be in sight, and the light at the end of the tunnel is a veritable trove of emails and other correspondence written by former SEC Corporation Finance Division Director William Hinman, a well-known attorney and crypto enthusiast argued.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao says Sam Bankman-Fried 'lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators' and should get most of the blame for FTX's collapse
Changpeng Zhao called out FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried for the crypto exchange's collapse last week. The Binance CEO said Bankman-Fried "lied to his users, his shareholders, regulators." CZ also said SBF should shoulder most of the blame for the fall of FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Binance CEO Changpeng...
Sam Bankman-Fried's entire fortune has now been wiped out as pieces of his crypto empire shrivel in value to $1
Sam Bankman-Fried's fortune has been erased as his assets become essentially worthless, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. At its peak, his net worth was $26 billion and still stood at $16 billion on Monday. But by Wednesday it had shriveled to $1 billion. By late Thursday, it was gone,...
coinchapter.com
Genesis on the verge of collapse – Grayscale Bitcoin Trust next?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Crypto lender Genesis might be on the verge of insolvency. As CoinChapter reported on Nov 17, the company sought a $1 billion emergency loan. In addition, it halted customer withdrawals on its platform, citing a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet.”
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potentially billions of dollars likely missing from the company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by FTX, which hired the cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. The biggest worry for many of FTX’s customers is they’ll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in FTX’s closely related trading firm, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was reportedly looking for upwards of $8 billion from new investors to repair the company’s balance sheet. Bankman-Fried “proved that there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ conflict of interest,” BitGo CEO Mike Belshe said in an email.
Comments / 0