Markets Insider

Binance holds $74.7 billion worth of crypto in its reserves and roughly 40% are in the firm's own tokens, report says

About 40% of Binance's $74.7 billion of holdings are in the firm's own native cryptocurrency and stablecoin, according to a report from Bloomberg. Co-founder Changpeng Zhao said earlier this week that his firm would seek to be more transparent and provide the public with proof-of-reserves in light of the downfall of rival crypto exchange FTX. The fall of Sam Bankman-Fried's empire has spurred federal inquiries and probes into allegations of mishandling client funds.
Futurism

The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy

The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Markets Insider

Prosecutors in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office are reportedly investigating FTX, with a focus on customer funds at the collapsed crypto exchange

The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, Reuters and WSJ reported Monday. Prosecutors may focus initially on examining reports that FTX lent customer funds to Alameda Research. Police and regulators in the Bahamas have interview SBF, Bloomberg reported. The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is investigating FTX, according to news...
The Independent

Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty

A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
coinchapter.com

Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst

LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
dailyhodl.com

‘Exit All the Markets’, Says Trader Who Called the 2022 Crypto Collapse – Here’s Why

The trader known for accurately calling this year’s big Bitcoin (BTC) and crypto market crash says investors are better off being 100% out of the markets for now. The pseudonymous analyst known as Capo tells his 661,000 Twitter followers that traders bullish on crypto markets are way too early, and should be waiting for another leg down in prices.
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Adds Over 50,000 New Holders During Crypto Market Rout

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB) has added over 50,000 new holders on the blockchain even amid a cryptocurrency market rout triggered by the collapse of the popular cryptocurrency trading platform FTX. According to data from CoinMarketCap and Etherscan, the number of unique addresses holding Shiba Inu on the blockchain...
coinchapter.com

Genesis on the verge of collapse – Grayscale Bitcoin Trust next?

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Crypto lender Genesis might be on the verge of insolvency. As CoinChapter reported on Nov 17, the company sought a $1 billion emergency loan. In addition, it halted customer withdrawals on its platform, citing a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet.”
The Associated Press

$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far

NEW YORK (AP) — The company tasked with locking down the assets of the failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX says it has managed to recover and secure $740 million in assets so far, a fraction of the potentially billions of dollars likely missing from the company’s coffers. The numbers were disclosed on Wednesday in court filings by FTX, which hired the cryptocurrency custodial company BitGo hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11. The biggest worry for many of FTX’s customers is they’ll never see their money again. FTX failed because its founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried and his lieutenants used customer assets to make bets in FTX’s closely related trading firm, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried was reportedly looking for upwards of $8 billion from new investors to repair the company’s balance sheet. Bankman-Fried “proved that there is no such thing as a ‘safe’ conflict of interest,” BitGo CEO Mike Belshe said in an email.
