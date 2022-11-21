Ryan Specialty’s CEO bagged shares worth about $11 million on Tuesday. This brings his total investment in RYAN stock to nearly $30.4 million this week. Chairman and CEO of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN), Patrick G. Ryan, has been raising his stakes in the company this week. Ryan is also the founder and owner of more than 10% of the company’s shares. The latest transaction is his fourth informative buy over the past seven days.

2 DAYS AGO