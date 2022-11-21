Read full article on original website
Vogue
From Elizabeth Taylor To Zendaya, Bulgari’s Serpenti Has Been Seducing The Stars For 75 Years
Few jewels are as instantly recognisable as Bulgari’s Serpenti, whether it’s wending its way up an arm or around the throat. An enduring favourite for stars of screen and style alike, the iconic serpent celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2023, and Bulgari is kicking off the celebrations with an immersive exhibition at London’s Saatchi Gallery.
Vogue
Florence Nails ’90s Grunge Style In A Slip Dress And Platforms
#Barbiecore may increasingly seem like a distant summer memory, but Florence Pugh is keen to keep interest in the colour pink alive. From rose to blush, peach to magenta, pink is a colour that the actor returns to time and again – see the sheer Valentino PP pink gown she wore to the house’s couture show in July, for just one example.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Has Made The Cape Her Occasionwear Superpower
Anyone hoping to make an entrance at a big event this party season should revisit Elizabeth Taylor arriving in Ancient Rome in Cleopatra. In a famous (and famously expensive) scene in Joseph L Mankiewicz’s 1963 epic, the Egyptian queen leaves the crowds awestruck as she sweeps into the city on an enormous marble sphinx. In reality, litters are difficult to come by (though Billy Porter managed it for the 2019 Met Gala), but it wasn’t only the props that made her arrival so memorable. There was also the not insignificant matter of that gold dress – complete with a cape crafted to resemble the wings of a phoenix.
Vogue
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Street-Style Looks
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to 23 November. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street-style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces, from A$AP Rocky to Rihanna, in their best Gucci looks.
Vogue
Zendaya Does Dune Chic And Has Us Reaching For Neutrals
Dune: Part Two might not be out until November 2023, but its leading lady is already fuelling the hype. Zendaya shared a photograph from the set of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic (although by the looks of those neutral expanses, it could well have been celeb-favourite Amangiri), in which she wears a desert-coloured micro cardigan befitting the wardrobe palette of her character, Chani, who meets Timothée Chalamet’s Paul in the deep dusty expanses of Arrakis.
Piers Morgan Says It’s 'Absolutely Disgusting' That Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Receiving This Human Rights Award
This story has been updated since its original publication date to include recent facts. It’s just been announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award for calling out the royal family for structural racism – and Piers Morgan was quick to voice his disapproval!
Vogue
Jennifer Lopez’s “Rich Girl” Manicure Is The Ultimate Festive Season Neutral
Sometimes, the most sumptuous looks are also the simplest. Those in need of nail inspiration to round out their holiday beauty approach should look to Jennifer Lopez’s latest neutral manicure, which is all the more impactful for its subtlety. “We wanted rich girl nails for the Thanksgiving holiday,” nail...
Vogue
The Mystery Of Elizabeth Taylor’s 1961 Oscars Dress, Solved
When Elizabeth Taylor won her first Oscar in 1961, it was something of a shock. Taylor had just recovered from a bout of pneumonia so severe that it nearly killed her (after losing consciousness in her Dorchester suite, an emergency tracheotomy, followed by an extended hospital stay, saved her life). Then there was the fact that she had been forced to film Butterfield 8 against her wishes under her MGM contract, with the studio actually threatening to sue Taylor if she didn’t complete the shoot – despite her husband Mike Todd’s recent death in a plane crash. And, in a scandal that rocked Hollywood, Taylor had recently launched into a relationship with ’50s music idol Eddie Fisher – then the husband of American sweetheart Debbie Reynolds – a fact that no member of the Academy could easily forget, given that Taylor played a Manhattan call girl who falls in love with a married man in Butterfield 8.
Vogue
Daisy Edgar-Jones Puts Her Twist On The Tux In The Name Of 007
Impeccable suiting is synonymous with the James Bond franchise, and so it seemed fitting that Daisy Edgar-Jones wore her own take on the tuxedo to the 60th anniversary of the first James Bond movie. On the night, she wore a look by Alessandra Rich, featuring a maxi skirt with a...
Vogue
Trending Brand Feben Has An Ever-Growing Celebrity Fan Club
Emerging brand Feben’s textured body-skimming dresses have been worn by some of the most inspiring – and interesting – women in the public eye, including Beyoncé, Michaela Coel and Erykah Badu. Now, The Woman King star Lashana Lynch joins them. Lashana wore a chocolate-brown, midi-length iteration...
Vogue
Emily Ratajkowski Channels J Lo With A Pair Of Iconic Boots
Emily Ratajkowski stepped out in New York City in a puffer coat and a pair of skinny jeans that she tucked into her knee-high boots. The footwear in question is a pair of lace-up nubuck leather Timberland boots from a recent collaboration with Veneda Carter (currently retailing for a cool £315.)
Vogue
22 Of Alessandro Michele’s Best Red-Carpet Moments
Alessandro Michele announced that he would be leaving his post as creative director of Gucci on Wednesday. The designer had held the top job for seven years, and had worked for the company for over 20. In an Instagram post, Michele wrote: “During this long period, Gucci has been my home, my adopted family. To this extended family, to all the individuals who have looked after it and supported it, I send my most sincere thanks, my biggest and most heartfelt embrace. Together with them I have wished, dreamed, imagined. Without them, none of what I have built would have been possible.”
Vogue
All It Took Was One Last Pair Of Baggy Thigh-High Boots For Kim To Reach Peak Kardashian
You might have thought we reached peak Kim Kardashian at the point the star was marching on a treadmill wearing a sauna suit during her quest to lose 16 pounds for the Met Gala. Or when she wrapped her entire person in Balenciaga hazard tape. Her morph suit? That was close too.
Vogue
Alessandro Michele Is Exiting Gucci After A Wildly Successful Seven-Year Run
Alessandro Michele is exiting Gucci, the brand announced today. The Roman designer had an enormously successful almost eight-year run that reversed the fortunes of the Kering-owned Italian heritage label and changed the look of fashion. Michele was a Tom Ford hire and worked under Frida Giannini. He was plucked from...
Vogue
Alexa Chung On Acupuncture, Good Brows And Why She’s A Forever Fan Of French Style
I’m a pretty straightforward gal. My friend was laughing at me the other day. She was like, “Why does your bed look like this?” because I do take great care making the bed. My Volga Linen throw makes me feel like an an old Venetian bachelor man. And then, really, it’s all about the shower, isn’t it? I start with a shower and think about what I’m going to wear while in it, based on what I’m doing that day and how I’m feeling – and whether I want to manipulate that feeling into a better one. Then I darken the door of my local coffee joint immediately. My acupuncturist is like, “Please stop with the coffee!”
Vogue
Balletcore: A Look Back At How Designers Have Been Inspired By Dance
Most recently re-energised by Miu Miu, balletomania is back in fashion – only this time it’s called “balletcore”. And it’s not all about the tutu. All our barre workouts have accustomed practitioners to leotards and leg-warmers. On and off the runways, the ODD look (off-duty dancer) is giving the MOD (model off-duty) aesthetic a run for its money. It helps that viral dance crazes are rampant, and comfort – which often translates to active-fashion hybrids in fashion – is at a premium.
Vogue
Meet The Stylist Behind Michelle Obama’s Bottega Moment
For the past decade, LA-based stylist Meredith Koop has dressed one of the most closely watched and discussed political figures in the world: Michelle Obama. “It is a lot of pressure,” Koop says of her tenure, which has included styling the nation’s only Black first lady in everything from Ann Taylor to Junya Watanabe. “You do need to block out certain things.”
Vogue
Meet Liz Kingsman, The New Queen Of British Comedy
West End newbie Liz Kingsman isn’t sure how she got Kit Harington to appear in the trailer for One Woman Show, even less so how she convinced him to perform an interpretive dance. He’s not in the play. He isn’t a friend. He hasn’t even seen the production.
Vogue
The Vogue Beauty Editors’ Picks From Sephora’s Black Friday Sale
There isn’t a better time to stock up on your most-wanted beauty products than during the Black Friday sales, and all the other Cyber-related deals that come with it. And with everything from big ticket items, such as ghd hair tools, to time-tested make-up heroes, Sephora is a one-stop bargain beauty shop this week.
Vogue
Keira Knightley Has A Night In White Lace At A Candlelit Dinner In Honour Of Erdem
Erdem Moralıoğlu hosted friends including Keira Knightley, Sheila Atim and Orlando director Sally Potter at an intimate dinner at Sessions Arts Club in London on Thursday night. Knightley, who has been wearing Erdem on the red carpet since the London brand’s early days, attended with her husband James Righton, and wore a white lace confection from the spring/summer 2023 collection, unveiled at the British Museum in September.
