Read full article on original website
Related
Under 300 votes separate DuPage County House race as mail-in ballots subject of lawsuit
Tuesday was the final day for mail-in ballots to be verified and counted, and there’s still one race hanging in the balance in DuPage County. In the 45th District, Democratic challenger Jenn Ladisch Douglass is ahead of GOP Rep. Deanne Mazzochi.
School buses have stopped serving parts of Indian Prairie School District 204, parents say
Parents in Indian Prairie School District 204 have complained about bus routes that are no longer being provided after school boundaries were redrawn. One Gombert Elementary School parent said the district has made it harder on families.
fox32chicago.com
Aurora hospital rolls out new limited visitor policy amid tripledemic
CHICAGO - Advocate Aurora Health is enforcing a new, limited visitor policy across all of its facilities. The policy is in response to the tripledemic: an uptick of COVID-19, flu and other seasonal illnesses. Public health experts have warned a COVID-19 surge could come in the colder winter months, just...
DuPage County health officials sound 'warning bell' over hospital capacity ahead of Thanksgiving
"We've heard by many anecdotal reports that not only emergency rooms, but urgent care facilities, are also backlogged resulting in hours' worth of waiting."
regionnewssource.org
NIPSCO Subcontractor Killed Friday In Industrial Accident Outside St John
Friday morning around 10:30 AM, Lake County Sheriff Deputies and Paramedics were called to an industrial accident at a NIPSCO substation in the 9600 block of W. 109th outside of St. John. NIPSCO was notified that there was a fatality involving a contractor working for Ryan Construction, a NIPSCO spokesperson said.
Protesters, workers to rally outside Amazon Fulfillment Center in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- Protestors will join workers and other organized labor leaders Friday in Joliet outside of the Amazon Fulfillment Center.The group accuses the online retailer of poor working conditions and a high-stress environment, right as Amazon is set to lay off 10,000 employees. The protest joins others around the world as part of a Global Day of Action.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
After congressional loss, Pekau ready to keep Orland Park a ‘fantastic town’
In Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau’s first board meeting since his loss to Sean Casten for a congressional seat, he expressed disappointment with the loss but said he was happy he is still running the village. At Monday’s meeting, Pekau said he was not happy with the way the...
nadignewspapers.com
Homeless mother and son who lived for months near Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection in Jefferson Park relocated to hotel after 16th District affinity officer builds relationship with them
A mother and her 19-year-old son who had been living on a bench and in a tent near the Milwaukee-Lawrence intersection for more than four months are no longer living on the area’s streets following the assistance of 16th (Jefferson Park) Police District affinity officer Nikoletta Papadopoulos and social service agencies.
fox32chicago.com
Kankakee County remembers those who died from overdoses this year with 'empty chair' display
CHICAGO - Officials in Kankakee County say far too many Thanksgiving tables will have an empty chair this year. SkyFox flew over the county's "empty chair" display on Wednesday. The campaign is meant to raise awareness about overdose deaths. More than 87 chairs will sit on the front lawn of...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
BHHS Chicago’s Libertyville office donates Thanksgiving meals to locals in need
For 32 years now, the employees at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s (BHHS Chicago) Libertyville office have served up Thanksgiving dinners for residents in need across Lake County. And this year, the office has reached its goal of donating 100 meals. Agents and staff all worked together throughout the process,...
3 injured when car crashes into Food 4 Less in Crest Hill, employees say
Three people were injured when a car crashed into a grocery store in Crest Hill Tuesday.
Remains found in Lake County, Indiana identified as those of a woman missing since 2020
GRIFFITH, Ind. — Remains found in the water last month in Lake County, Indiana, have been identified as those of a woman who went missing in May 2020. According to Lake County Coroner David Pastrick, the remains of Dushawna Glover were found on Oct. 22 and identified on Nov. 14. The remains were found in […]
Two Illinois sisters sentenced to probation in U.S. Capitol riot
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two sisters from Illinois have been sentenced to 30 months of probation, after they pleaded guilty earlier this year to joining the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Trudy Castle, of Chicago, and Kimberly DiFrancesco, of Elmhurst, were both sentenced Tuesday morning in federal court in D.C.In addition to the 30 months of probation, both also must pay a $2,000 fine, $500 in restitution, and a $10 special assessment as part of their sentence.DiFrancesco and Castle both pleaded guilty in August to one count of misdemeanor parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. The...
5-month-old German Shepard trains as rescue dog in McHenry County
CHICAGO (CBS) – Firefighters in Wonder Lake have a new recruit to train, and while that's not normally news, we thought who it is will put a smile on your face.The 5-month-old German Shepard, named Jager, just joined the Wonder Lake Fire District.Together, he and his handler will do 18 months of training on and off-duty until Jager is certified as the first official search and rescue dog for any McHenry County fire department.
Illinois’ Best Burger? Foodie Website Says Go Here
According to some new research, burgers are the go-to food ordering choice for 20% of Illinoisans. The average Illinois resident chows down on burgers about 5 times per month, which means we eat, on average, 60 burgers per year, per person, here in Illinois. My own take is that even...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora police shut down entrances after Chicago Premium Outlet Mall reaches capacity on Black Friday
AURORA, Ill. - Aurora police have shut down all entrances to the Chicago Premium Outlet Mall after the building reached capacity Friday afternoon. The mall was swarmed with shoppers looking for deals on Black Friday. At 12:55 p.m., Aurora police tweeted that entrances to the mall were still open, however...
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
ourquadcities.com
UPDATE: Endangered missing Illinois woman found
UPDATE: (November 23, 2022 – 9:40 p.m.) Sabrina A. Pauly has been located. The Illinois State Police has activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Wauconda Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Sabrina A. Pauly. Pauly, 58, is described as a white female, 5’8″ and 350 pounds. Pauly has blonde hair and blue eyes. According to reports, Pauly last had contact with her family on November 20. She may be in the area of Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Pauly was last seen driving a white 2018 Ford C-Max with Illinois license plate CH18724. Pauly has a condition that places her in danger.
Forest Park Review
Revisiting Sawa’s Old Warsaw, a Broadview classic
Since 1973, hungry folks clamoring for cabbage rolls, kielbasa and pierogi have been following the glittering lights to Sawa’s Old Warsaw, 9200 W Cermak Rd. in Broadview. Carry-out saved the buffet-based business during the pandemic and now the iconic restaurant is battling back to pre-pandemic business levels. Founder and...
WSPY NEWS
Sandwich woman facing multiple charges
A Sandwich woman is facing multiple charges after being found unconscious in a vehicle at Bridge Street and Vine Street in Millington Thursday morning. 44-year-old Toni Olson is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, DUI, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Olson was also ticketed with parking in the roadway, illegal transportation of alcohol, and possession of marijuana in an unauthorized container.
Comments / 1