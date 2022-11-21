ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A look at upcoming runoff elections (not just Georgia)

By Samuel Wonacott
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GU6Eg_0jIU427c00

Welcome to the Monday, November 21, Brew.

Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:

  1. Runoff elections happening in at least four states and a territory
  2. Twelve cities approve measures changing local election dates
  3. A preview of next year’s state legislative sessions

Runoff elections happening in at least four states and a territory

Election Day is over, but not every election held on Nov. 8 had a conclusive outcome. For offices within our coverage scope, we’re tracking runoff elections between the top two vote-getters to determine a winner in four states—Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas—and the Northern Mariana Islands.

This is not necessarily a final list, as there could be more runoffs as additional elections are called. We’re monitoring potential runoff elections in Arizona, Georgia, New Jersey, Texas, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Here are the confirmed runoff elections:

  • Arizona: We’re covering runoff in Districts 6 and 8 on March 14, 2023, for city council seats in Phoenix, since no candidate won a majority of the votes in either of those races.
  • Georgia: The U.S. Senate between incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and challenger Herschel Walker (R) is scheduled for Dec. 6. Warnock received 49.42% of the vote, and Walker received 48.51% in the Nov. 8 election. Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver received the remaining 2.07%. We covered this runoff election in more detail in the Nov. 10 edition of the Brew.
  • Louisiana: Technically, Louisiana does not hold runoff elections. The Nov. 8 election was considered a primary, where all candidates competed in the same race. If no candidate received a majority of the primary vote, the top two finishers advanced to a Dec. 10 general election.
  • In the state government, the Public Service Commission District 3 race and the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal 2nd District race both advanced to the general election.
  • At the local level, we’re also covering races that advanced to the general election in the 19th Judicial District Court and the Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, and St. Tammany school boards.
  • Texas: We’re covering runoff elections on Dec. 13 for the mayor’s office and city council seats in both Austin and Laredo, as well as separate runoffs on Dec. 17 for city council seats in El Paso.
  • Northern Mariana Islands: The gubernatorial and lieutenant gubernatorial race will conclude with a runoff election on Nov. 25 between incumbent Ralph Torres (R) and challenger Arnold I. Palacios (independent). Palacios, the incumbent lieutenant governor, was elected to that position as a Republican in 2018. Torres received 38.83% of the vote, while Palacios received 33.15% in the Nov. 8 election. Democratic candidate Christina Sablan received the remaining 28.02%.

Follow along with election results at the link below.

Twelve cities approve measures changing local election dates

Last week, we looked at the 132 statewide ballot measures voters decided on Nov. 8 (we also recorded a webinar, which you can watch here, summarizing ballot measure results and key takeaways). Today, we’re going to look at local measures—specifically, measures on local election administration.

On Nov. 8, twelve municipalities in four states—California, Colorado, Washington, and Florida—approved measures to move municipal election dates from odd- to even-numbered years and to coincide with statewide elections. San Jose approved a similar measure in June.

One notable measure comes from San Francisco, where voters approved Proposition H. It moves elections for mayor, sheriff, district attorney, city attorney, and treasurer from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years (in November of presidential election years). It also changes signature requirements for ballot initiatives from 5% of votes cast for mayor in the previous general election to 2% of registered voters.

In 2019, 177,192 votes were cast in the mayoral election, meaning the signature requirement set on the basis of votes cast was 8,860. Under Proposition H, the requirement is set at 2% of registered voters. Currently, that figure would come to 9,951, according to the latest data.

Elections held in even-numbered years tend to see higher voter turnout. Basing the signature requirement on registered voters, rather than votes cast in the preceding mayoral election, was seen as a way to prevent a large increase in signature requirements as a result of changing the mayoral election date.

Other localities in California approved measures moving election dates to even-numbered years, including Arcadia, Compton, Long Beach, Modesto, Pomona, Redwood City, and San Francisco.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33swEB_0jIU427c00

Similar measures were also approved in Boulder, Colorado; King County, Washington; and St. Petersburg, Florida.

This year, we covered local ballot measures within the 100 largest cities in the U.S., within state capitals, and throughout California. We also covered a selection of policing-related ballot measures and election-related ballot measures outside of the largest cities.

Click below to learn more about this year’s local ballot measures.

A preview of next year’s state legislative sessions

The beginning of the year following a midterm election always brings with it a flurry of activity in state politics as newly-elected officeholders are sworn in and legislatures get down to brass tacks.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at when state legislatures will begin their 2023 legislative sessions (with the caveat that these dates could change before and during the sessions). Sessions lengths vary from state-to-state.

Here’s a roundup of facts about upcoming state legislative sessions.

  • All 50 states will hold regular sessions in 2023.
  • Two states, California and Maine, will convene their 2023 sessions in December 2022. California goes first, starting Dec. 5, 2022.
  • 43 state legislatures will convene in January.
  • Two state legislatures—Nevada and Oklahoma—will convene in February.
  • Alabama and Florida legislatures will convene in March, and Louisiana’s will convene in April.
  • Virginia is currently scheduled to have the shortest session, starting on Jan. 11, 2023, and ending on Feb. 11, 2023.
  • Ohio is currently scheduled to have the longest session, starting on Jan. 2, 2023, and ending on Dec. 31, 2023.

At this point in the year, most states are out of session. But four state legislatures are in regular session—Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Lawmakers in Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania are considered full-time legislators, while New Jersey is considered hybrid, where legislators spend more than two-thirds of a full-time job fulfilling their duties.

Pennsylvania’s legislative session is scheduled to end Nov. 30. Ohio’s session is scheduled to end on Dec. 21. In Michigan and New Jersey, sessions are scheduled to end on Dec. 31.

Since January, lawmakers in all but four states have held regular sessions. That’s because 46 state legislatures hold regular sessions annually. In Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, and Texas, however, lawmakers hold regular sessions in odd-numbered years only.

Additionally, state legislatures sometimes meet for special or extraordinary sessions. This year, 17 states have held special sessions—Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. California is scheduled to hold a special session beginning Dec. 5.

You can follow along with 2023 legislative sessions at the link below.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

Pennsylvania’s two-session vote requirement for constitutional amendments and party control of the state House

Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on November 8 for the first time in 12 years. The Associated Press called 102 seats for Democrats and 101 seats for Republicans. The change in party control may affect a package of constitutional amendments passed earlier this year by Republicans in the Pennsylvania General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) are running in the runoff for U.S. Senate in Georgia

Incumbent Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) are running in the runoff election for U.S. Senate in Georgia on December 6, 2022. Warnock and Walker were the top-two vote-getters in the November 8, 2022, general election, with Warnock winning 49.4% of the vote to Walker’s 48.5%. Libertarian Chase Oliver won 2.1% of the vote and did not advance to the runoff. In Georgia, a general election advances to a runoff between the two top finishers if no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Seth Magaziner (D) defeated Allan Fung (R) and Bill Gilbert (I) in the general election to represent Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District

Seth Magaziner (D) defeated Allan Fung (R) and Bill Gilbert (I) in the general election to represent Rhode Island’s 2nd Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives on November 8, 2022. Incumbent Jim Langevin (D) announced on January 18, 2022, that he would not seek reelection after eleven consecutive terms in office, creating an open seat.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Ballotpedia News

Ballot Bulletin November 16, 2022

Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. In this month’s issue:. Pennsylvania Supreme Court rules on absentee ballots. New York enacts election administration bill. Legislation update: Legislation activity in October 2022. Have a question/feedback/or just want to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

Our top analyses and resources for Election Week

Welcome to the Monday, November 7, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Both of New Hampshire’s U.S. House elections are rated as toss ups. Welcome to election week! Tomorrow, on Nov. 8, millions of voters will be heading to the polls. Over the last month, our coverage has focused on battleground races, ballot measure previews, and analyses of what’s at stake for federal, state, and local politics. We’ll be in your inbox all week bringing you resources to help you vote – and then follow the election results throughout the coming days ahead.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

State financial officers—what they are and why you should care

Welcome to the Friday, November 4, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. What you need to know about this year’s state financial officer elections. All major party candidates in 45 battleground races completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. Connecticut voters to...
Ballotpedia News

Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness plan

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit on Oct. 21 temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower. The forgiveness will remain frozen until the court reviews an appeal from six states suing the administration. The states allege the executive branch does not have the power to forgive student loans without the approval of Congress.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for St. Louis Board of Aldermen President in Missouri complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for St. Louis Board of Aldermen President in Missouri — John Coatar and Megan Ellyia Green — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Georgia House of Representatives District 107 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Georgia House of Representatives District 107 — incumbent Samuel Park (D) and Hai Cao (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Nevada State Assembly District 2 complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

All three of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Nevada State Assembly District 2 — incumbent Heidi Kasama (R), Nick Christenson (D), and Jason Bednarz (L) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
NEVADA STATE
Ballotpedia News

ICYMI: Top stories of the week

Five states to decide in November on legalizing recreational marijuana. In November, five states will decide on marijuana legalization ballot measures. In the central U.S., voters in Arkansas, Missouri, North Dakota, and South Dakota will consider citizen initiatives to legalize marijuana. These four states are Republican trifectas. In Maryland, which has a divided government, the legislature voted to put the issue before voters.
MISSOURI STATE
Ballotpedia News

Four candidates running for Michigan attorney general

Incumbent Dana Nessel (D), Matthew DePerno (R), Joe McHugh (L), and Gerald T. Van Sickle (U.S. Taxpayers Party) are running for Michigan attorney general on Nov. 8, 2022. Nessel was elected in 2018, defeating Tom Leonard (R) 49.0% to 46.3%. Before Nessel’s election, a Republican had held the office since 2002.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ballotpedia News

All candidates for Guilford County Schools school board District 2 in North Carolina complete Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey

Both of the candidates running in the November 8, 2022, general election for Guilford County Schools school board District 2 in North Carolina— Amanda Cook (D) and Crissy Pratt (R) — completed Ballotpedia’s Candidate Connection survey. These survey responses allow voters to hear directly from candidates about what motivates them to run for office.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy