FG Financial Group Announces Formation and Initial Funding of FG Communities
- FG Communities Owns and Operates Growing Portfolio of Manufactured Housing Communities – - First Project Under FG Financial Group’s Recently Launched Merchant Banking Division – - Project Launched In Partnership. with Fundamental Global - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today...
Sun Life redeems Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures
TORONTO , Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced today that it completed the redemption of all of its outstanding. principal amount of Series 2017-1 Subordinated Unsecured 2.75% Fixed/Floating Debentures. Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth,...
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry Into A Material Definitive Agreement. On November 18, 2022 , RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") renewed its. revolving credit facility by entering into the Third Amended and Restated Credit. Agreement by and among the Company, as borrower,. Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. ,. Renaissance Specialty U.S. Ltd. ,. Renaissance...
NFP Acquires Tailored Finance Limited, Dublin-Based Health and Life Insurance Advisors: NFP Corp.
-- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, announced the acquisition of. . This is NFP’s first healthcare-focused acquisition in the Irish market, expanding its portfolio of services, solutions and market-leading advice. Tailored Finance’s managing director,. ,...
Fannie Mae Executes its Eleventh and Final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $10.1 Billion of Single-Family Loans
WASHINGTON , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB:. ) announced today that it has executed its eleventh and final Credit Insurance Risk Transfer™ (CIRT™) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in...
House Financial Services Subcommittee Issues Testimony From United Food & Commercial Workers International Union Senior Research Analyst Alexander
WASHINGTON , Nov. 25 -- The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Housing,. United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. , entitled "Persistent Poverty in America: Addressing Chronic Disinvestment in Colonias, the Southern Black Belt, and the. U.S. Territories":. * * *. My name is. , and I am a senior...
Best’s Review: Top Homeowners Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- November’sBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on top homeowners insurers, workers' comp insurers and more:. Florida Homeowners Multi-Peril Filings by Rate Impact Greater Than 10%. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace....
Fanhua Announces the Launch of Its Open Platform
GUANGZHOU, China , Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in. , today announced the official launch of its open platform (the “Open Platform”) aiming to empower independent insurance agencies and agents on the market.
Aegon publishes agenda for Extraordinary General Meeting on January 17, 2023
The Hague , November 24, 2022 - Today, Aegon N.V. has published the Agenda and Shareholder Circular for its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on. The purpose of the EGM is the proposal to approve the strategic decision to combine Aegon’s Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking and mortgage origination operations with a.s.r. to create a leading player in the Dutch market, as announced on.
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A. (Nacional) (. Spain. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Nacional’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
Etihad Credit Insurance and African Trade Insurance Agency partner to boost trade and investments between UAE and Africa
(ATI) signed a reciprocal reinsurance agreement to strengthen trade ties and boost exports between the two markets by providing trade credit insurance and trade finance solutions to businesses. The deal follows the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) each entity signed in March last year to enhance the global competitiveness of exporters...
Energy Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2027 : State Farm Group, Allianz, UnitedHealth Group
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/23/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Energy Insurance Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market May Set Epic Growth Story : The J. Morey, Zurich, Hanson
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Commercial Earthquake Insurance Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Commercial Earthquake Insurance. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources
The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
ABIR and EY Return as Headline Sponsors for 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit
(BDA), is pleased to announce that it has secured two headline sponsors for its second annual Bermuda Risk Summit being held on. The theme of the 2023 Bermuda Risk Summit, presented by the BDA, is ‘Innovation, Sustainability and Collaboration.’. , BDA CEO said, “We greatly appreciate the generous support...
“Data Processing Systems And Methods For Providing Training In A Vendor Procurement Process” in Patent Application Approval Process (USPTO 20220358427): OneTrust LLC
-- A patent application by the inventors Barday, Kabir A. ( Atlanta, GA , US); Brannon,. , by NewsRx correspondents. The following quote was obtained by the news editors from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Over the past years, privacy and security policies, and related operations have become increasingly important. Breaches in security, leading to the unauthorized access of personal data (which may include sensitive personal data) have become more frequent among companies and other organizations of all sizes. Such personal data may include, but is not limited to, personally identifiable information (PII), which may be information that directly (or indirectly) identifies an individual or entity. Examples of PII include names, addresses, dates of birth, social security numbers, and biometric identifiers such as a person’s fingerprints or picture. Other personal data may include, for example, customers’ Internet browsing habits, purchase history, or even their preferences (e.g., likes and dislikes, as provided or obtained through social media).
Adventure Sports Travel Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : Munich Re, Allianz SE, Axa S.A.
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Adventure Sports Travel Insurance Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
Patent Issued for Systems and methods for processing electronic requests (USPTO 11494246): Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company
-- According to news reporting originating from Alexandria, Virginia , by NewsRx journalists, a patent by the inventors. The assignee for this patent, patent number 11494246, is. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. (. Springfield, Massachusetts. ,. United States. ). Reporters obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by...
Life Reinsurance Market to See Competition Rise : Swiss, Hannover Ruck, SCOR, Lloyd's: Stay up to date with Life Reinsurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Credit Insurance Software Market May See a Big Move : Collenda, Comarch, SCHUMANN
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Credit Insurance Software Market 2022-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the. Credit Insurance Software. market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption,...
