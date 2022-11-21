ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Report 2022-2026 & 2031: Strategic Partnerships Helping Organizations Enter Into New Market and Expand by Leveraging Each Other's Resources

The global pharmacy benefit management market is expected to grow from $506.27 billion. in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.22%. The pharmacy benefit management market is expected to reach. $685.91 billion. in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.27%. The pharmacy benefit management market consists of sales...
InsuranceNewsNet

FG Financial Group Announces Formation and Initial Funding of FG Communities

- FG Communities Owns and Operates Growing Portfolio of Manufactured Housing Communities – - First Project Under FG Financial Group’s Recently Launched Merchant Banking Division – - Project Launched In Partnership. with Fundamental Global - ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FG Financial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FGF) (the “Company”), today...
InsuranceNewsNet

NFP Acquires Tailored Finance Limited, Dublin-Based Health and Life Insurance Advisors: NFP Corp.

-- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, HR services consultant, and retirement plan advisor, announced the acquisition of. . This is NFP’s first healthcare-focused acquisition in the Irish market, expanding its portfolio of services, solutions and market-leading advice. Tailored Finance’s managing director,. ,...
InsuranceNewsNet

Fanhua Announces the Launch of Its Open Platform

GUANGZHOU, China , Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fanhua Inc. (“Fanhua” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: FANH), a leading independent financial services provider in. , today announced the official launch of its open platform (the “Open Platform”) aiming to empower independent insurance agencies and agents on the market.
InsuranceNewsNet

RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 1.01. Entry Into A Material Definitive Agreement. On November 18, 2022 , RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") renewed its. revolving credit facility by entering into the Third Amended and Restated Credit. Agreement by and among the Company, as borrower,. Renaissance Reinsurance Ltd. ,. Renaissance Specialty U.S. Ltd. ,. Renaissance...
InsuranceNewsNet

Aegon publishes agenda for Extraordinary General Meeting on January 17, 2023

The Hague , November 24, 2022 - Today, Aegon N.V. has published the Agenda and Shareholder Circular for its Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (EGM) on. The purpose of the EGM is the proposal to approve the strategic decision to combine Aegon’s Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking and mortgage origination operations with a.s.r. to create a leading player in the Dutch market, as announced on.
InsuranceNewsNet

Life Reinsurance Market to See Competition Rise : Swiss, Hannover Ruck, SCOR, Lloyd's: Stay up to date with Life Reinsurance Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Life Reinsurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
InsuranceNewsNet

Is Health Insurance Really Insurance?

Health insurance nowadays covers some completely foreseeable expenses. Is it really insurance at all anymore?. The last few "Ask An Economist" questions sent my way have dealt with the topic of money and banking, so I was happy to get a different sort of question from Heath this week. He asks,
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A.

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) of. Nacional de Reaseguros, S.A. (Nacional) (. Spain. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Nacional’s balance sheet strength, which AM...
InsuranceNewsNet

Best’s Review: Top Homeowners Insurers and More

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- November’sBest’s Review includes exclusive AM Best data on top homeowners insurers, workers' comp insurers and more:. Florida Homeowners Multi-Peril Filings by Rate Impact Greater Than 10%. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace....
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Data from Khalifa University of Science and Technology Advance Knowledge in Engineering (Blockchain-Based Processing of Health Insurance Claims for Prescription Drugs): Engineering

-- Investigators publish new report on engineering. According to news reporting from. , by NewsRx journalists, research stated, “The current legacy system used in processing health insurance claims causes a huge amount of financial loss every year due to fraud claims. It is also highly prone to privacy and security threats due to the use of traditional methods.”
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
3K+
Followers
32K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy