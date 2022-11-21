After three weeks of layoffs and resignations, CEO Elon Musk told Twitter’s 2,700 remaining employees that the company is hiring. Employees received this news during a meeting with Musk on Monday, The Verge reported. He said layoffs were over and the company was now going to actively recruit for engineering and sales roles. Musk did not specify what the roles in those two departments were.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO