Read full article on original website
Related
DVD diehards keep those iconic red-and-white Netflix envelopes in circulation
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Netflix’s trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards like Amanda Konkle who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes.
PennLive.com
Twitter is hiring after most workers quit or were laid off, Musk says
After three weeks of layoffs and resignations, CEO Elon Musk told Twitter’s 2,700 remaining employees that the company is hiring. Employees received this news during a meeting with Musk on Monday, The Verge reported. He said layoffs were over and the company was now going to actively recruit for engineering and sales roles. Musk did not specify what the roles in those two departments were.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
193K+
Followers
82K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0