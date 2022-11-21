Read full article on original website
Titusville Herald
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. November 20, 2022. This is one of the busiest weeks of the year for many people. There’s travel, shopping, family and friends to catch up with, and a ton of stress amid the (hopefully) happy memories people create. It’s a busy week for us, too, but we want to take a moment to remind people to be safe.
Iowa St. 81, Villanova 79, OT
IOWA ST. (4-0) Kunc 2-6 0-0 6, Osunniyi 8-10 1-1 17, Grill 1-5 2-2 5, Holmes 5-15 2-3 12, Lipsey 0-0 4-4 4, Kalscheur 8-19 2-2 23, Jones 4-7 2-3 10, Ward 2-3 0-0 4, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-66 13-15 81. VILLANOVA (2-3) Dixon 8-16 1-2 21, Slater...
Villanova Wildcats face the Iowa State Cyclones
Iowa State Cyclones (3-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (2-2) BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats take on the Iowa State Cyclones in Portland, Oregon. Villanova went 30-8 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Wildcats averaged 71.7 points per game while shooting 43.2% from the field and 35.9% from 3-point distance last season.
