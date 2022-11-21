For the next phase of Chivas Regal and Lisa‘s partnership, the whisky brand is venturing into the metaverse for its first-ever virtual experience. Dubbed ‘Regal Planet,’ the immersive, virtual experience will feature the BLACKPINK star and offer attendees the chance to utilize custom avatars, visit the ‘Rise Up’ welcome lobby and interact with other guests. Attendees will also be able to visit the ‘Hustle Area,’ which allows them to learn more about Chivas and its extensive range of blended whiskies. 3D bottles will also show visitors how to recreate signature cocktail recipes and showcase the perfect serve.

