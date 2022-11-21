Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Mostly dry later today, more rain this weekend
RADAR CHECK: Rain continues this morning across parts of East Alabama near the Georgia line we also see some scattered light rain over the northwest counties. The rain should be over by midday today, and we project dry weather this afternoon and tonight with some clearing possible. The high today will be in the mid 60s over North Alabama, with low 70s for the southern third of the state.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Mild Thanksgiving Day; rain tonight/tomorrow morning
HAPPY THANKSGIVING! Temperatures will rise into the 67-72 degree range across Alabama today with clouds increasing. Most communities will be dry during the day, but rain moves into the state tonight. The main window for rain will come from about 9:00 tonight through 12:00 noon tomorrow; amounts of around one inch are likely. Some thunder is possible, but no severe storms are expected.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Wet few days ahead
RADAR CHECK: We have a few showers across parts of East and Southeast Alabama early this morning; that will push into Georgia soon and most of the day today will be dry. With a partly sunny sky, we project a high in the 66-71 degree range for most communities this afternoon. The average high for Birmingham on November 23 is 63. The weather is quiet over much of the nation today, a great day for Thanksgiving Eve travel.
ABC 33/40 News
Washington reports first child flu death since 2019-2020 season
KING COUNTY, Wash. (KOMO) — An elementary school-aged child in Washington state died from "complications of flu" on Nov. 13. according to Seattle and King County's Public Health Department. The agency said the child's death is both Washington state and the county's first pediatric flu death since the 2019-2020...
