Police are expected to release more details about Colorado Springs Club Q shooting

Police are expected to release more details about the shooting and suspected shooter in the killings at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub.
The gay club shooting suspect evaded Colorado's red flag gun law

DENVER — A year and a half before he was arrested in the Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting that left five people dead, Anderson Lee Aldrich allegedly threatened his mother with a homemade bomb, forcing neighbors in surrounding homes to evacuate while the bomb squad and crisis negotiators talked him into surrendering.
The Club Q shooter may be charged with a hate crime. What that means in Colorado

Whether local prosecutors will charge the perpetrator of Saturday's deadly shooting in Colorado Springs with a hate crime will depend on a number of factors. On Saturday evening, a gunman stormed into Club Q and opened fire. Five people were killed and at least 25 were injured. Twenty-two-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich was taken into custody after being subdued by two patrons at the nightclub.
What we know about the shooting at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club

A gunman killed five people and injured at least 25 others at an LGBTQ nightclub late Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colo. Authorities identified Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, as the suspect and took him into custody shortly after arriving on site at Club Q. Police are still investigating the gunman's motive and whether the attack constitutes a hate crime.
