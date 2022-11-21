Karter Koester hit his only 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and host Toledo Christian hung on to defeat Stryker 46-44 on Friday night in the first game of the season for both teams. Conye Gaston led Toledo Christian with 20 points, while Xandyr Hesson scored 10. Elijah Juillard led Stryker with 12 points. PERRYSBURG 87, BEAVERCREEK 63

TOLEDO, OH ・ 18 MINUTES AGO