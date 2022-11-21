Read full article on original website
Related
High school boys basketball: Koester hits late 3 to lift Toledo Christian
Karter Koester hit his only 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter and host Toledo Christian hung on to defeat Stryker 46-44 on Friday night in the first game of the season for both teams. Conye Gaston led Toledo Christian with 20 points, while Xandyr Hesson scored 10. Elijah Juillard led Stryker with 12 points. PERRYSBURG 87, BEAVERCREEK 63
Bartlett rallies but falls to Beech in state semifinals
Bartlett, Covington and MASE fall in TSSAA state football semifinal games. The Panthers rallied from a 22-point deficit to Hendersonville Beech to take a late lead in the Class 6A matchup.
Christ Church football defeats St. Joseph's to advance to Class A state championship
After a seven-year hiatus, Christ Church is back in the state championship football game. The Cavaliers defeated crosstown rival St. Joseph’s, 21-7, Friday night to win the Class A Upper State Championship. The Cavaliers (13-1) will face Johnsonville Friday at 7 p.m. at Benedict College in Columbia for the state championship. Johnsonville (13-0) defeated...
Comments / 0