Detroit, MI

Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
DEARBORN, MI
Metro Detroit bars embrace Thanksgiving Eve crowds

CLAWSON, Mich. (WXYZ) — As a small town local watering hole, Renshaw's Lounge in Clawson always attracts a crowd. “We're a local bar. We know everybody," employee Samantha Rink said. "It’s almost like 'Cheers' but Clawson.”. However employees know the night before Thanksgiving brings in a much bigger...
CLAWSON, MI
Metro Detroit businesses offer deals for Small Business Saturday

(WXYZ) — As shoppers gear up for Black Friday it's important to remember that tomorrow is Small Business Saturday. It's a holiday first observed on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in 2010. It was created to help encourage holiday shopping at brick-and-mortar stores that support the community, provide goods and services, and create jobs locally.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit organization saves food from going to waste to feed the hungry

DAVISBURG, Mich. (WXYZ) — It’s estimated, 40% of food in the U.S. is wasted. At the same time, 1 in 4 kids don’t know where their next meal is coming from. Chad Techner, executive director of Metro Food Rescue, said he’s trying to bridge that divide. His organization joined forces with Springfield Township Fire, Homeland Security, Village of Holly Fire and Groveland Township Fire to host a big Thanksgiving meal giveaway.
DETROIT, MI
Monroe Public Schools cancels 2 bus routes next week, citing driver shortage

MONROE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two Monroe Public Schools bus routes have been canceled for the upcoming week due to a shortage of employees, the district said. Bus Routes 70 and 75 have been canceled for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 2. The routes transports students at Monroe High School, Monroe Middle School, Custer Elementary School and Raisinville Elementary School.
MONROE, MI
Has Black Friday lost its popularity?

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Stampedes of Black Friday shoppers, once commonplace Thanksgiving night, but not so much anymore. Since the pandemic, shopping trends have changed drastically with a lot of people opting for online. Some of the biggest names in retail now close their doors for the holiday. The...
SOUTHFIELD, MI

