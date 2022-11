The Astros have a hole at first base and after Anthony Rizzo returned to the New York Yankees, it appears the Astros now have José Abreu as their top target this winter, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.



Rosenthal notes that the Astros have “continuing interest” in the soon to be 36 year old first baseman. Despite his power numbers dipping last year, Abreu still hit over .300 and posted an OPS over .800.